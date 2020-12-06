Paducah residents have something to smile about.
The University of Louisville School of Dentistry clinic at West Kentucky Community and Technical College has a new director in Gregory Lord, WKCTC announced earlier this week.
Lord’s hiring will enable the clinic to serve more people in Paducah and in the surrounding areas, giving much needed oral health care.
Before joining the faculty, Lord — a graduate of the U of L School of Dentistry and a dentist since 2004 — owned Lord Family Dental in Louisville for 10 years.
“We’re so excited this position has been filled,” said Carrie Hopper, dean of the allied health and personal services division at WKCTC. “I know with all that COVID-19 has delayed or canceled, people in our region have been concerned this partnership would not take place, but with the hiring of Dr. Lord, we know this project is moving in the right direction to start our dental clinic here at WKCTC.”
Officials from WKCTC and U of L broke news of the clinic in January, allowing students from both institutions to work together in a dental clinic while providing services to residents of the Jackson Purchase region.
Dr. T. Gerard Bradley, dean of the U of L School of Dentistry, said partnerships like these provide dental services to communities, and are an essential component of U of L’s dental curricula, in a recent release.
“We are so pleased to begin our outreach in the Paducah community through the hiring of Dr. Lord. He is a valuable member of our faculty, and his leadership and clinical expertise will help fulfill our educational mission and partnership with WKCTC,” Bradley said.
The clinic will serve as a clinical learning site for fourth-year U of L dental students. WKCTC will provide dental assistants from its existing dental assisting program, along with use of existing dental equipment and chairs. U of L will provide expert dental oversight, supervision and management of the dental clinic operations, including the establishment of all dental fees, billing and collection.
