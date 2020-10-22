The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Kentucky native Kelly Craft, helped kick off the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s two-day D.C. virtual advocacy event with a keynote address Wednesday afternoon.
The chamber generally travels to the nation’s capital every year to personally meet with members of Congress and their staffs as well as representatives of federal agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Energy.
However, COVID-19 concerns forced the local business organization to change course.
“We didn’t get to travel to D.C., but we know the work that we do is very important on behalf of our community in the form of jobs, business growth and development,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
The event originated from the Commerce Center downtown, with Wilson and a select number of chamber members in the audience, and other chamber members participating via Zoom. U.S. Rep. James Comer, who represents Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District, brought a D.C. presence to Paducah, and introduced Craft, who participated virtually.
“Not only do I consider this lady a great American, I consider her a great friend,” Comer said of Craft. “Ambassador Craft grew up about 30 miles north of me in the little town of Glasgow. She grew up in a great middle class family, was very active in her community and well-respected by her peers.
“Throughout her entire career, Kelly has always worked her way up in everything she’s done. She’s been a great community leader, a great philanthropist in Kentucky. When the president got elected, Kelly was nominated and confirmed to be the ambassador to Canada. She did such a great job — working to make sure we had a new United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, that both countries signed — she quickly became nominated to become ambassador to the United Nations,” Comer said.
“Quite the rise, but nothing that surprised me.”
After brief opening remarks, Craft answered several questions posed by Comer and Wilson on a range of topics from Iran and the issue of nuclear weapons, the Trump administration’s successful efforts in the Middle East, world hunger, how the U.S. is viewed around the world and, a little closer to home, Paducah’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City in light of the administration’s decision to withdraw from UNESCO.
“I am so proud of the fact that we are from the state that has a UNESCO site,” Craft said. “I will say that the reason that President Trump withdrew, and I know each of you will understand, was because it was not functioning well and not providing transparency. And, also it was because the Palestinians had a lot of control over some of the UNESCO sites.
“So, hopefully this all ties back into the Middle East and the peace and the normalization and also having the Palestinian Authority and Israel at the table,” she said.
“Let’s just keep our fingers crossed this will be one of the many benefits of having normalization with Israel and having a vision for peace, a pathway for peace between the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli people that we then can trust that UNESCO would be in great hands and fine management and transparency.”
Comer was also honored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with its annual Spirit of Enterprise Award, in recognition of his commitment to supporting pro-business legislation and bipartisan leadership.
The chamber also heard from the U.S. Department of Energy’s William “Ike” White, senior adviser to the undersecretary of science overseeing the Office of Environmental Management; U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao; and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The chamber event continues today with speakers from a variety of organizations related to tourism and the arts, including Destinations International, the U.S. Travel Association, Americans for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and National Trust for Historic Preservation, African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, whose executive director, Brent Leggs, is a Paducah native.
