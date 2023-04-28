West Kentucky Community and Technical College students Andrew Cornelius and Cameron Dorris have recently been named to the 2023 Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) All-Academic Team.
Cornelius and Dorris, both of McCracken County, are among 32 students recognized for this honor. The KCTCS All-Academic Team recognizes two outstanding students from each of the 16 community and technical colleges based on their high achievement in the areas of scholarship, service and leadership.
Cornelius, who is working toward an Associate in Applied Science degree in business administration, is active in many aspects of campus life. He is a member of WKCTC’s Student Government Association (SGA) and the student representative on the Business Program Advisory Board.
As a recipient of WKCTC’s Community Scholarship Program (CSP), Cornelius assists with the program’s orientations and strives to mentor other CSP students. Cornelius is pursuing a career in human resources (HR) and plans to enter the workforce following graduation from WKCTC.
“I am passionate about helping others, and I believe I can use my knowledge of the HR field to make a difference in my local community,” he said.
Dorris, also a CSP recipient, is working to complete an Associate in Arts degree. He is a member of the SGA, served as an officer of WKCTC’s criminal justice club, Alpha Epsilon Beta (AEB), and was selected as the 2022 September Student of the Month.
He is pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney with hopes of becoming a Supreme Court Justice. Upon graduating from WKCTC, Dorris plans to transfer to Murray State University’s pre-law program.
“I love learning about criminal and constitutional law, and I want to leave an impact and create positive change wherever life takes me,” he said.
The CSP provides scholarship funding for up to 60 credit hours toward a technical certification and/or an associate degree at WKCTC. For more information, visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu
Registration for summer and fall classes at WKCTC is currently underway. Contact the Admissions Office at WKCTCenrollment@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3435.
