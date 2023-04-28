West Kentucky Community and Technical College students Andrew Cornelius and Cameron Dorris have recently been named to the 2023 Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) All-Academic Team.

Cornelius and Dorris, both of McCracken County, are among 32 students recognized for this honor. The KCTCS All-Academic Team recognizes two outstanding students from each of the 16 community and technical colleges based on their high achievement in the areas of scholarship, service and leadership.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In