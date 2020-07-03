Two teenagers have been charged in connection with an armed robbery that took place on June 21.
The victim told police he received a message through social media from a juvenile asking him for a ride home. He said he met the teen in the area of South 22nd Street and the youth got into his vehicle, pointed a gun at his head and demanded money. The victim said Cincere Bailey, 18, of College Avenue, stood at the back of the vehicle, “keeping watch.”
The victim said he gave the teen his wallet and a small amount of marijuana.
Bailey was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Oregon Street and Charleston Avenue on a warrant charging him with complicity in a first-degree robbery.
According to the arrest report, Bailey was in possession of marijuana and a marijuana grinder at the time of his arrest and was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
The juvenile, age 17, was taken into custody when he turned himself in Thursday at the police department. He was brought to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.