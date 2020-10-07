In addition to candidates for local, state and national office, the Nov. 3 general election ballot contains two proposed amendments to Kentucky’s constitution, regarding victim’s rights and term length of certain judicial positions.
The first one asks voters if they are in favor of creating a new section of the constitution relating to crime victims, commonly referred to as Marsy’s Law.
Marsy’s Law was approved by 63% of voters in 2018, but the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled it invalid because the exact language was not included on that ballot.
“If I remember correctly, it had something to do with the wording on the ballot,” said State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah. “That’s why they had to go back and redo it.”
Carroll co-signed legislation supporting Marsy’s Law and believes, like in 2018, the majority of voters will support it.
“I was pretty vocal in (legislative) committee with it, based on my experience in law enforcement and going through that process with victims, where some feel like they’ve been victimized by the system,” he said.
According to Carroll, the Supreme Court’s action is part of the system of checks and balances.
“I guess the court just felt like it (the wording) wasn’t enough and that’s the system, that’s the way it works.
“I expect the outcome to be the same. I think it’s going to be a good addition to our constitution and provide some badly needed protections to victims in our commonwealth,” he said.
The second proposed amendment asks voters if they are in favor of changing the term of commonwealth attorneys from six- to eight-year terms, beginning in 2030; changing the terms of district court judges from four- to eight-year terms, beginning in 2022; and requiring district judges to have been licensed attorneys for at least eight years (instead of two currently), also beginning in 2022.
According to State Rep. Walker Thomas, R-Hopkinsville, whose District 8 includes part of Trigg and Christian counties, the length of term provision in the amendment is meant to help with judicial redistricting next year to reduce unequal caseloads in districts.
The portion pertaining to the experience level of district judges, according to Thomas, relates to whether or not practicing law for two years can provide the understanding and experience necessary to determine how the law must be applied.
McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney Dan Boaz said he doesn’t have an issue with the current term length.
“I”ve never been concerned about the length of the term,” he said.
“I think most elected officials who are doing their job and working hard feel confident they should be able to continue in the office if they want to, or go to another office, or go into private practice.
“And, of course, the thing is you’ve got to have the backing to do it and you’ve also got to have the gumption to put yourself out there ... which are good things.”
