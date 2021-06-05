Paducah Police said two men had been shot, one multiple times, Friday night in the 3400 block of Roell Circle.
Police identified the men as Tyus White, 21, and Kiante Vaughn, 24. White was taken to an out-of-state hospital “with injuries from multiple gunshots,” while Vaughn's injuries were minor, police said in a news release.
Officers were called to the scene at around 9 p.m. Friday. There, they found the two had been shot.
Authorities do not have any information on the shooter other than he was wearing a ski mask.
Police are also investigating a separate shooting Saturday morning.
Authorities said an officer was on patrol at 3 a.m. and heard multiple gunshots near Cardinal Point Apartments on Joe Clifton Drive. That location is about a mile away from the Friday night shooting but it's unclear if the two are related.
Officers responded to find a vehicle and three apartments hit by bullets. There were no injuries reported.
Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about the shootings to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
