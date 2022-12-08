MAYFIELD — As the one-year anniversary of the historic tornado that devastated much of Mayfield and Graves County nears, the community is invited to two remembrance events to continue the healing process.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Graves County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), in conjunction with the Graves County Volunteer Fire Association, will host a free memorial walk to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the historic EF4 tornado that effected downtown Mayfield and neighboring areas. The walk is sponsored by WoodmenLife and Pilgrims.
The community is invited to participate in this two-mile walk that will begin at the old Mayfield Consumer Products site to the court square. First responders are encouraged to wear their department logos. All others are encouraged to wear red or blue or bring a state flag or American flag to wave. Please arrive by 8 a.m. for registration. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. with a shuttle bus available to take walkers back to vehicles when finished.
WoodmenLife will have small flags for walkers and will be hosting a refreshment tent near the court square at the conclusion of the walk. Pilgrims will provide security vehicles alongside the walkers and grilled sandwiches after the event. Register for this free event on www.eventbrite.com.
A remembrance service will be held in the afternoon.
The service titled “A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember” will be held on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., at the Graves County High School Gymnasium, 1220 Eagles Way, in Mayfield.
The public is invited to attend.
