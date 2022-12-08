MAYFIELD — As the one-year anniversary of the historic tornado that devastated much of Mayfield and Graves County nears, the community is invited to two remembrance events to continue the healing process.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Graves County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), in conjunction with the Graves County Volunteer Fire Association, will host a free memorial walk to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the historic EF4 tornado that effected downtown Mayfield and neighboring areas. The walk is sponsored by WoodmenLife and Pilgrims.

