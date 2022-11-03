Kentuckians will have a chance to vote on two proposed amendments to the state constitution on Tuesday.
Amendment 1 asks whether voters would approve giving the legislature slight scheduling flexibility for regular sessions, and would approve giving the House Speaker and Senate President the joint authority to call special legislative sessions.
Amendment 2 asks whether voters would approve an amendment to the state constitution stating that nothing in the state constitution protects or secures a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.
The question of abortion rights
For Amendment 2, the proposed amendment addressing a right to abortion on Kentucky reads as follows: “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
A “Yes” vote would support adding this proposed amendment to the state constitution, which outlines that there would be no right to abortions in Kentucky. A “No” vote opposes adding this amendment to Kentucky’s constitution.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization found there is no federal constitutional right to abortion and overturned Roe v. Wade.
When Roe v. Wade was overturned, Kentucky’s trigger law, banning abortions except in cases where the mother’s life is endangered, went into effect.
Kentucky is one of six states voting on abortion-related amendments on Election Day on Tuesday.
State Sen. Danny Carroll (R-Benton) encouraged voters to vote “yes” on Amendment 2 in order to clarify that Kentucky’s constitution does not guarantee a right to abortion. Carroll said those who vote “yes” on Amendment 2 want decisions on abortion issues to be decided in the legislature, not by the judicial system.
“A vote of yes on Constitutional Amendment 2 is not a debate of whether you morally believe in abortion; a vote of yes on this amendment is a statement you do not want abortion issues to be determined by the courts,” Carroll said in a press release.
Carroll said Amendment 2 would not change existing law that allows abortions in cases where the mother’s health is in danger. If the amendment passes, Carroll said legislatures can still create legislation regarding abortions in the commonwealth. However, if the amendment doe not pass, Carroll said abortion legislation could still be challenged in court.
Kaitlyn Soligan Owens, communications director for Protect Kentucky Access, a group campaigning against Amendment 2, said the campaign is compromised of people who believe decisions on abortions should be between patients and doctors, not in the hands of legislators.
“This campaign is comprised of doctors, faith leaders, mothers and fathers, small business owners, and people from all possible walks of life across Kentucky who think legislators should not make our medical decisions for us,” Soligan Owens said in an email to The Sun.
“Amendment 2 would allow for a total ban on abortion in the state of Kentucky, with no exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or if the health or the life of the mother is at risk. This is far too extreme, and it is dangerous,” Rachel Sweet, Protect Kentucky Access’s manager, said in a emailed statement to The Sun.
Special session authority
Amendment 1, if voters approve the measure, would grant the House Speaker and Senate President the joint authority to call special legislative sessions, a power in Kentucky currently reserved for the governor. It would also remove specific end-dates for legislative sessions from the constitution, and instead would state that odd-year regular sessions are limited to 30 legislative days, and even-year regular sessions are limited to 60 legislative days.
Currently, special sessions may only be called by the governor to deal with specific subjects, such as earlier this year when a special session was called to address flood relief in eastern Kentucky.
On Oct. 24, Kentucky Educational Television (KET)’s Kentucky Tonight hosted a discussion with government officials from both sides of the aisle to discuss the two amendments on the ballot in the 2022 General Election, including Amendment 1.
At this discussion, House Speaker David Osborne (R), who also sponsored the bill related to this amendment, said it allows the legislature, with the authority of the Speaker of the House and Senate President, to reconvene in special session for up to 12 days at any point during the year.
The amendment would also remove the current deadlines for regular sessions to end (March 30 in odd years, and April 15 in even years), but would still give the House and Senate the same number of days in a calendar year to have a regular session. Osborne said this would give the legislature flexibility in scheduling sessions in different ways.
State Sen. and President Pro Tempore David Givens (R), added the amendment gives the legislature “very limited power” to come back into special sessions. He added many citizens in recent years questioned why the state legislature was not able to meet in a special session to have a say in the governor’s exercise of emergency authority powers.
“When you think about the fact that for eight months out of the year, we have no ability to act, only the governor can bring us back, only 14 states provide the governor sole authority to bring a legislature back, and we are one of those 14,” Givens said on Kentucky Tonight.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office provided a video statement to KET on why Beshear opposes Amendment 1, calling the measure a “money grab” and a “power grab” by the Republican-controlled legislature. Beshear said since the legislature has the power to suspend statutes already in place, the legislature could potentially meet in special session for as many days as it wants.
“The legislature wants to give itself more power so that it can call itself into session to change an executive branch decision over the most minute thing,” Beshear said in the video statement provided to KET.
Beshear argued the potential for the legislature to call itself into special session for as many days as it wants goes against a 130-year standard for a “part-time legislature” that he said was set to prevent those elected to the state legislature from making their elected positions their main source of income.
State Sen. Reginald Thomas (D), Senate minority caucus chair, said on Kentucky Tonight the motivation behind Amendment 1 was “clearly political.” Thomas said Amendment 1, if passed, would give more power to the legislative branch, weaken the executive branch and disrupt the balance of the three branches of government.
The governor would still have the ability to call a special session under the proposed amendment.
KET’s full program discussing the two amendments can be found at ket.org/program/Kentucky-tonight/constitutional-amendments-1-2.
