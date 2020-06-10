Two Paducah residents were appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear as members of the West Kentucky Community and Technical College Nominating Commission.
Jonas Neihoff is the director of Innovation and Strategic Initiatives for Beltline Electric. He will replace Alexander Blackwell, whose term has expired. Neihoff will serve for a term expiring April 15, 2024.
Lindsay Batts is the registration coordinator for the American Quilter’s Society. She will replace Amy Futrell, whose term has expired. Batts will serve for a term expiring April 15, 2024.
