The McGangsters — a local volunteer-run group dedicated to caring for and controlling Paducah’s population of stray cats — raised well over four months worth of food, in addition to several cash donations, during a supply drive Sunday at Banks Market.
Jim Gatlin and Kevin Headrick, the group’s organizers, started operating as McGangsters in 2011 though both had been caring for strays independently for a year prior.
“Have you ever been to some of the trailer parks in town and seen all of the dozens of sick cats laying around? That’s what we do,” Gatlin told The Sun. “We’re big on spay and neuter, even feral cats. We just want to stop the suffering.”
The group feeds more than 60 cats at 12 sites around the city twice a day. They also transport animals to no-kill facilities and other animal societies, in addition to finding homes for some of the animals. To make that happen, they need lots of food and, since COVID-19 hit, money to pay for spay and neuter operations for the cats.
“We have a good group of men and women who contribute to our cat fund and, obviously, to our stores of cat food. It’s really a network of animal lovers in the community,” Headrick added. “It’s population control and neutralizing the population growth of homeless sick cats. We do not want to see animals starve and get sick.”
The pandemic has taken away one of the bigger resources at the organization’s disposal — free spay and neuter procedures from McCracken County Humane Society.
“Now we’re paying for those ourselves and that is very costly. We’re getting a good deal (from a local veterinarian) and still the males are costing us a little under $100 and the females a little under $120,” Gatlin said. “We’re taking in eight or nine cats a week and you can add it up that that money goes pretty quick.”
Anyone interested in donating to the McGangsters can do so in a variety of ways. To arrange donations of food — any brand of wet cat food or Meow Mix dry food — or checks, message the McGangsters Facebook page or call 270-443-6229. Donations can also be made via PayPal to themcgangsterfund@gmail.com.
Headrick is thankful to the group’s donors and other volunteers who have helped to slow the growth of the stray cat colonies in the city.
“Our success with that is only as good as the donations that we receive,” Headrick said. “We need more support from organizations and businesses because we’re directly limited to what donations are given to us.
“We’re just two old guys and a bunch of cats.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.