CALVERT CITY, KY — In 2022, 109,000 overdose deaths were recorded in the U.S., including more than 2,000 in Kentucky. They were men and women, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters. A nationwide project aims to remember the lives lost and prevent future overdose deaths.
The Empty Chair Project’s goal is to save lives by reminding people of that empty seat a lost loved one leaves behind.
The campaign is being held from Aug. 31, which was Overdose Awareness Day, through Sept. 30. Two local mothers who lost their children said it’s an outlet for their pain — with a purpose.
April 29, 2022, is the day Vanessa Miller’s family and life changed forever.
Vanessa Miller’s son, Trenton, was a young man when he died of a fentanyl overdose.
“He didn’t have any other drugs in his system — just fentanyl,” Miller said. “It takes 0.2 milliliters to kill a human being. Trenton had 16.”
Her son was just 20 years old.
“He died in my bedroom. You just can’t erase that image,” she said.
Her story is one too many mothers share. Tammy Mcgregor is another mother who lost a child to overdose — her daughter, Brittany.
“It was her first time, and that was her last time using, and that was Dec. 7, 2016,” Mcgregor said. “She was just very loving and a very special girl.”
Tammy Mcgregor said her daughter Brittany died of an overdose the first time she tried the drug.
Mcgregor and Miller met Wednesday afternoon to set up a purple chair together.
“To symbolize that lost person that should be sitting at that table,” Miller said. “My son is still not going to be at the Christmas dinner table or sitting with me at church, and you know, and it’s not fair.”
Both mothers said support is keeping them going. So is a mission to save other children’s lives and to save other mothers from experiencing their pain, by sharing their stories.
“If you see a purple chair, somebody’s heart is broken and they’re faking a smile just to push through the day,” said Miller.
Miller and Mcgregor each said they wish Narcan boxes were as readily available when they lost their children as they are today. They encourage anyone to carry at least one box of the opioid overdose reversal drug, also known by the generic name naloxone.
Those interested can pick up boxes of the nasal spray at the Purchase District Health Department at 916 Kentucky Ave., the McCracken County Public Library at 555 Washington St. or at Turning Point Recovery Center in Paducah.
