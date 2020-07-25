Two Lone Oak residents were arrested in connection to theft of money and property from unlocked cars from that community.
Sheriff’s detectives began investigating complaints of items being stolen from unlocked vehicles. Several complaints were received from residents in the 3500 block of Clinton Road on Tuesday, and complaints were received from residents in the Wildcat Trace area on Thursday.
Both sets of victims reported that electronics, sunglasses, loose change and money were stolen.
According to the incident report, the investigation showed that one of the electronics had been pawned at a local pawn shop by Michael Pettigrew, 26, of Lone Oak. Video surveillance was obtained that showed two suspects working together while entering vehicles.
Detectives reportedly found Pettigrew with Deartavious Greer, 20, also of Lone Oak. Detectives were reportedly able to recover stolen property from both Pettigrew and Greer, and $212 in currency was also seized from both men. This currency is from exchanging stolen change for cash at a local Coin Star machine, the sheriff’s office stated.
Pettigrew was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking (over $500 but less than $10,000) and theft by deception (under $500).
Greer was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking (under $500 but less than $10,000) and complicity with theft by deception (under $500).
Greer was also arrested on an unrelated bench warrant for failure to appear stemming from a charge of receiving stolen property.
