Two people were killed in a two-vehicle, head-on collision Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of KY-286, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s reports indicate that a truck driven by Timothy Wilson, 57, of McMinnville, Tennessee, was traveling east on KY-286 at approximately 3:30 p.m. when it crossed over the center line and across the westbound lane.
According to the sheriff’s department news release, a car driven Cathalina Sherwood, 49, Crystal City, Missouri, was traveling west on KY-286 when Sherwood attempted to avoid a collision by moving off the road onto the right shoulder.
The two vehicles collided head-on along the north shoulder of the road, according to the sheriff’s department.
Wilson and a passenger in the car, Benjamin Sherwood, 52, Crystal City, Missouri, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff’s reports.
Cathalina and Evelyn Sherwood, 21, also of Crystal City, Missouri, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance, Concord Fire Department, McCracken County DES, Larry Meadows’s Body Shop, and the McCracken County Coroner’s Office. Resources from Ballard County also assisted in the area due to the close proximity of this scene to the county line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.