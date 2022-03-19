Bill Evans, publisher of The Paducah Sun, has announced the promotions of two Sun reporters to fill open editor roles.
David Zoeller has been named The Sun’s managing editor, and Kelly Farrell has been named The Sun’s assistant news editor.
“The Paducah Sun and our associate weekly newspapers are hometown papers. Both David and Kelly have strong ties to our region. They know the people, the places, the issues, in short — the things that matter to those that live here,” Evans said.
Zoeller has been with The Sun for the past eight years reporting on business-related topics. He also produced content for the Four Rivers Business Journal.
Zoeller, a Southern Illinois University alumnus, has worked in the newspaper business for 30 years. He previously served as managing editor of two daily newspapers, the Princeton Daily Clarion in Princeton, Indiana, and the Picayune Item in Picayune, Mississippi, and as editor-general manager of the weekly newspaper, The Chillicothe Bulletin in Chillicothe, Illinois.
He is replacing former Sun managing editor, John Mangalonzo.
“David has been a ‘newspaperman’ since 1977. We call what he brings to our newspaper — institutional knowledge,” Evans said. “He knows the history and context of the stories that matter. He also brings an understanding of best practices as newspapers evolve in our digital age. He is adaptive to the changes in our industry. What hasn’t changed with David is commitment to fairness, accuracy and balance. He knows that democracy will not exist without a free press.”
In Zoeller’s role, he oversees the editorial content of The Sun, the flagship newspaper of Paxton Media Group.
He also oversees editorial content for several western Kentucky and southern Illinois newspapers in the Paxton Media Group, including the Lyon County Herald Ledger, The Times Leader in Princeton and the Metropolis Planet. He collaborates with Mayfield Messenger and Marshall County Tribune-Courier General Manager Areia Hathcock to oversee editorial content at those two papers.
Zoeller and his wife, Terrie, live at the Lake of Egypt in southern Illinois.
Farrell is a native to the area, and grew up in West Paducah. She is a 2011 graduate of Heath High School and an alumna of Murray State University with a degree in journalism. Farrell has worked at The Sun since May 2019, and was most recently The Sun’s city of Paducah beat reporter. This is Farrell’s first editing position.
Prior to joining The Sun, Farrell worked as a reporter for three years at the Hobbs News-Sun in Hobbs, New Mexico, and later worked at The Madisonville Messenger in Hopkins County. She has covered crime, courts, education and city government, among other topics.
“Kelly came home to be a reporter at The Sun after reporting in New Mexico and our sister paper in Madisonville. It is always good to come home and do the work you love. After seven years as a reporter, it was time for Kelly to challenge herself in this new role as an editor,” Evans said.
In her new role, Farrell assists with editing content for The Sun and several weekly publications in western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
