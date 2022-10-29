Two COVID-19 milestones were set this week for McCracken County and the state of Kentucky.
McCracken County has its 22,000th new case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, and it took a while to reach that next-1,000th case. It took 10 weeks since the county recorded its 21,000th new case the week of Aug. 25. It only took seven weeks to go from the 20,000th case to the 21,000th case and seven weeks to go from the 19,000th case to the 20,000th one.
The number of new COVID-19 cases has slowed down considerably over the last two months. There were 367 new cases reported by the Purchase District Health Department for the week of Aug. 25-31, but only 285 cases for the entire month of Sept. 1-28 and 144 cases for the month of Sept. 29-Oct. 26.
The milestone for the state was that there were no Kentucky counties at the highest level of incidence, known as the red level, on the color-coded map issued Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
That marks the first time for the map to have no red counties since May 2. There are also two counties at the lowest incidence level (green) this week: Fulton and Elliott counties.
An incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. The map shows the highest rate of incidence (more than 25 cases per 100,000) in red, the next-highest (10 to 25 cases) in orange, the third-highest (1 to 10) in yellow and the lowest (less than 1 case per 100,000) in green.
Since May 2, the state reached its peak of 108 of its 120 counties at the red level on July 25.
In each of the last five weeks, there have been fewer than 50 new cases in McCracken County reported to the Purchase District Health Department. There were 37 cases reported the week of Sept. 22-28, 43 cases the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 28 cases the week of Oct. 6-12, 37 cases the week of Oct. 13-19 and 36 cases the week of Oct. 20-26.
Since the number of reported cases is at the level last seen in mid-May, The Paducah Sun has stopped making weekly COVID-19 reports. However, The Sun continues to track COVID information including reported case numbers and weekly incidence rates.
