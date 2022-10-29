PADNWS-10-29-22 COVID UPDATE - MAP

This week’s COVID-19 incidence rate map shows no Kentucky counties at the highest level (red) and two counties at the lowest level of incidence (green): Fulton County (southwestern Kentucky) and Elliott County (northeastern Kentucky).

 KDPH

Two COVID-19 milestones were set this week for McCracken County and the state of Kentucky.

McCracken County has its 22,000th new case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, and it took a while to reach that next-1,000th case. It took 10 weeks since the county recorded its 21,000th new case the week of Aug. 25. It only took seven weeks to go from the 20,000th case to the 21,000th case and seven weeks to go from the 19,000th case to the 20,000th one.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In