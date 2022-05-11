There are two candidates in the May 17 primary election for 2nd District constable, the incumbent, Eric Augustus, who is seeking his second term, and Mike Steele, a local businessman with past family ties to the position.
Before serving as a McCracken County constable, Augustus had an 18-year career in law enforcement, earning his associate degree and core certificate in criminal justice from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Augustus was then able to become a D.A.R.E. instructor and a deputy for the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
He eventually left the department, still working with them as a “volunteer special deputy sheriff” for over a decade, while working as a security police officer for USEC. He is also the executive director of the Kentucky Constable Association.
“I have the experience, the training, the knowledge and the certification,” Augustus said. “Since taking office as constable, I’ve got my certifications and am one of only two constables in the state to be certified and trained.”
Steele is a local man with a family history with the position of constable. His grandfather, Claude English, served as constable after his retirement and was also a businessman in the region. Steele has helped his grandfather which led to his decision to enter the race himself now.
“About four years ago, it just hit me that that was my purpose right now,” Steele said. “My purpose was to do what I had had in my mind since I was a child. So I went to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Academy for citizens and the Paducah Police academy for citizens and I joined the volunteers police service. I went back to college and took my criminal justice and police science. I tried to do everything I could to prepare myself for this because it’s been on my mind and my dream almost my entire life. With that and what I had studied ... I know I can serve the community.”
Both candidates feel this is an important election particularly with the recent passing into las of House Bill 239, sponsored by Rep. Adam Koenig of the 69th District of Kentucky. The law is set in place to limit the powers of any constables that are elected into the position for the first time after Jan. 1, 2023. It is meant to keep them from exercising police powers without the training that police officers receive and to only allow this power to be restored after the constable has received the training.
It also revises Kentucky statutes regarding the powers and duties of a constable in the state, limiting their current peace officer powers to arrest, ticket, and act as an peace officer in their communities without the training other officers are expected to have.
There are only 23 states currently with constables. In Kentucky, the constable is an elected position that is largely faced with the duties of serving process papers for the courts, despite the fact that they have peace officer powers similar to police for now.
Both candidates agreed that the law was a good way for the position of constable to be changed but differed in their reasons.
“It’s, to be honest, probably not a bad idea,” Steele said. “Because the courts and the attorneys are so backed up in paperwork and summons because of the fact that nothing can happen until summons get served, and it gets signed off on. There’s such a backup that that’s where the constable should be focusing.”
Augustus had a differing opinion being one of the few constables in the state that the new law would not affect, having been grandfathered in.
“Koenig’s bill is what he calls a training bill,” Augustus said. “We have close to 600 constables across the state. Of them, I only know of two with the police training I find necessary. What that gets you is constables out here with no police training whatsoever and they’ve got a badge, a patrol car, a gun, and they are out here making traffic stops and arresting people with no training or experience. It’s wrong.”
Both candidates have chosen to run in order to help their community in a way that they both know and have experience with in their own ways.
“I’ve always tried to serve Paducah and make things better,” Steele said. “I just believe that this is another chance to serve the community and, and to work a little extra harder to get the things done that need to be done. It would be an honor to get to serve Paducah in yet another aspect.”
Augustus also can’t wait to serve his community again.
“I’ve only gotten four years so far,” he said. “I believe just in those four years, I’ve brought a respectable name back to the constable’s office. I’ve helped people to learn about the office and I’ve provided my services to it as much as I can. I want to continue to serve my community. I want to continue making this office a better office.”
Only voters in the 2nd Magisterial District can vote in the primary. The applicable polling places will be outlined on the primary ballot.
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.