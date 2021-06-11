Two arrests have been made in connection with what local authorities are calling “two separate but related shooting incidents,” both involving the deaths of two Paducah men.
Rodrrick D. Moore, 20, of Coronado Court, was arrested by Paducah Police officers on Friday and charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.
The charges come from a shooting at an apartment building at Cardinal Point Apartments just after 3 a.m. on June 5, when Paducah Police officers heard four gunshots while on patrol and found that three apartments and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire.
Moore was arrested by police in Blytheville, Arkansas, on Wednesday without incident. He remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center awaiting extradition.
Moore allegedly told PPD Detective Chelsee Breakfield – who traveled to Arkansas to interview him – that he had a dispute with several people on June 4 and believed one of the people lived in the Cardinal Point Apartments complex. He allegedly went there and fired four shots.
Moore was also arrested Wednesday through warrants obtained by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office on charges of murder and first-degree assault in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday on Colony Drive.
In that incident, Darrius White, 20, was killed and Jeffery Concentine Jr. was injured by gunfire.
Paducah Police also arrested Justin C. Wells, 25, of Cumberland Avenue on Friday on charges of complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Wells’ charges are related to the Thursday incident that led to the shooting death of Thomas Willett, 28, in the Forest Hills neighborhood.
Willett was identified as the victim in that shooting by police in a media release issued Thursday evening.
At the scene on Elmdale Road on Thursday, witnesses said a white Honda passenger car left the scene immediately after the shooting. PPD Officer A.J. Parrish saw the car and stopped it on Old Mayfield Road. Wells was the only occupant in the car and was taken into custody, authorities said.
Detectives said Wells was at the scene of the Forest Hills shooting and had been involved in an altercation.
Police searched his vehicle and found evidence from the crime scene that Wells hid in the back of the car, authorities said.
Wells was brought to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The two deadly shootings – which took place over a three-day period – are among six shootings that took place in McCracken County in the first 10 days of June, five of which took place at apartment complexes. All six incidents remain under investigation.
Timeline
Here is a timeline of the shootings in McCracken County this month. Information is taken from the incident reports from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) or Paducah Police Department (PPD). The investigating entity is given in parentheses.
• June 1, 7:47 p.m., Olivet Church Road (MCSO): Someone bought an item from Lyndon Phillips, 22, and Phillips came to the person’s residence to get it back. An argument ensued and Phillips allegedly tried to hit the person with a handgun. Phillips then shot at the person, who went inside. Phillips followed, could not find the person and fled. Phillips was later found by deputies and arrested on numerous charges following a brief low-speed pursuit.
• June 4, 9:03 p.m., Willow Oaks Apartments (PPD): When officers arrived at the Roell Circle location, they found Tyus D. White, 21, and Kiante D. Vaughn, 24, on a second-floor landing, apparent gunshot victims. Both were taken to a local hospital, and White was transferred to an out-of-state hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect was said to be wearing a ski mask.
• June 5, just after 3 a.m., Cardinal Point Apartments (PPD): Officers on patrol heard four gunshots coming from the Joe Clifton Drive location and later found a vehicle and three apartments that had been damaged by bullets. Rodrrick D. Moore, 20, was later arrested in connection to this incident.
• June 8, 10 p.m., Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments (PPD): Witnesses told officers a white SUV pulled behind the apartment building and an occupant shot toward people on Bronson Avenue. A vehicle was struck by a bullet, but no one in the vehicle was shot. That vehicle drove away and crashed into a parked vehicle at Bronson Avenue and Walter Jetton Boulevard. Two passengers in the fleeing car reported minor injuries and were taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.
• June 8, 11:30 p.m., Colony Drive Apartments (MCSO): Upon arrival, deputies found two gunshot victims. They attempted life-saving measures on Darrius White, but were unsuccessful. Jeffery Concentine Jr. was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. MCSO investigation found the shooter was Rodrrick D. Moore. Moore was found by Blytheville (Arkansas) police officers on June 9 and taken into custody. Moore was later charged in the June 5 shooting.
• June 10, 2:58 p.m., Forest Hills neighborhood (PPD): Upon arrival at Elmdale Road, officers found Thomas Willett, 28, had been shot. He was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:52 p.m.
