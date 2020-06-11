Two Missouri men face drug trafficking and possession charges after an undercover investigation by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff William Gilbert said in a news release that David Adams, 67, and Mark Adams, 48, both of East Prairie, Missouri, sold methamphetamine to Carlisle deputies.
The Ballard County Sheriff’s Office and Carlisle County Jailer’s Office assisted in serving a search warrant in the 300 block of U.S. 80 in Arlington.
The search turned up evidence consistent with meth sales, including a large amount of cash that contained marked bills from the undercover investigation, Gilbert said.
Both Adams suspects were charged with first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and taken to the Ballard County Jail.
A third man, Charles Edwards, of Arlington, was cited for possession of marijuana, but not arrested, Gilbert said.
Gilbert said another person is expected to be charged, but that person was not at the residence when the warrant was served.
