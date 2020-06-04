A Murray man and a Paducah man were both arrested Tuesday for separate incidents involving threatening or assaulting protesters at a demonstration in Murray, police said.
Murray police characterized the protest, which began around 5 p.m., as peaceful, and said it stretched from about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
During the protest, David Fryemire, 53, of Murray, allegedly pepper sprayed multiple protesters, as well as five officers, police said, adding he then attempted to drive through the crowd before officers stopped him.
Fryemire faces two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of fourth-degree assault and five counts of third-degree assault.
Also, at about 5:45 p.m., officers responded to Main Street for a report that a person in a vehicle had pointed a firearm at protesters.
As a result of that investigation, officers arrested John Dickerson, 55, of Paducah, and charged him with first-degree wanton endangerment.
