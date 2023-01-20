Paducah Police have arrested two 18-year-olds in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Center Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital on Wednesday after receiving a report about two people who had been shot. According to a police department press release, the victims, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, were allegedly involved in a drug deal with the suspects. Police said the two victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In