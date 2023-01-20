Paducah Police have arrested two 18-year-olds in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Center Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital on Wednesday after receiving a report about two people who had been shot. According to a police department press release, the victims, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, were allegedly involved in a drug deal with the suspects. Police said the two victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police arrested Carl R. Penn, 18, and Cameron J. Belt, 18, both from Paducah, on Wednesday in connection with the shooting. Penn is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. Belt is charged with trafficking marijuana (less than eight ounces), first offense. Both were lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
According to the press release, as the two victims were driving away, Penn allegedly fired multiple shots at their vehicle. One victim was shot in the hand, while another shot grazed the second victim’s head.
Detectives then located and arrested Penn and Belt. During the investigation, detectives also recovered a handgun the police believe was used in the shooting, according to police press release.
