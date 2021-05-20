Police are crediting witnesses in the arrest of two people, one in connection with a stolen handgun and the other on a warrant.
DeShawn Cook, 18, was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking and second-degree criminal mischief, according to a news release from the Paducah Police Department.
Michael L. Pettigrew, 26, of Paducah, was arrested on a bench warrant charging him with contempt of court.
Police said, “thanks in part to two observant citizens,” the arrests happened less than an hour after Cook allegedly stole a handgun from a pickup in the 3200 block of Irvin Cobb Drive Tuesday.
Authorities said a man called police at 6:16 p.m. and reported someone broke out a window of his pickup and took a .22 caliber Beretta handgun.
Two people told the man of seeing “two young black males, both wearing red shirts, looking around his truck,” according to the news release.
“The witnesses said one of the two took a hammer from the bed of the truck and broke the window, then took the handgun,” police said.
Sgt. Matt Scheer found two men matching the description given at a business on Bridge Street and detained them.
Police said officers found the gun in Cook’s possession.
Both were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
