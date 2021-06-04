The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two men following the execution of a search warrant at a home in Kevil.
Sheriff’s detectives conducted an investigation that revealed illegal drug trafficking was occurring at 10145 Bob Harris Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
On May 25 at about 10 p.m., sheriff’s detectives executed the search warrant at the residence. During the search, detectives found two men inside, Justin Flannagan and John Sullivan.
Both were arrested after a search of the residence revealed 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 7 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Sullivan, 44, of Metropolis, Illinois, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Flannagan, 40, of Kevil, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
