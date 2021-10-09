Two local schools and the McCracken County School District will receive a total of $8,000 in grant funding through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced its overall award of $73,000 in youth literacy grants to Kentucky teachers, libraries and nonprofits on Thursday.
The grants aim to support youth literacy programs in the communities Dollar General serves. A comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at DGLiteracy.org.
The grants awarded to Kentucky organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 14,651 residents.
Locally, the McCracken County School district received two $2,000 grants, while Lone Oak Elementary School and Morgan Elementary School will each receive a $2,000 grant.
The Hickman County School District will also receive a $2,000 DGLF grant.
This week’s grant announcements are also part of a collective $4.5 million effort from Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation that includes more than $3 million in youth literacy programs from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, a new $1.45 million partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose and a $50,000 donation to a West Virginia literacy organization to recognize World Teacher Day.
“At Dollar General, we’re committed to being here for what matters most to the communities we call home,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “The urgency to support childhood literacy has never been greater, and we are honored to support the teachers, school officials, library staff and a network of nonprofits working every day to ensure the next generation is able to build the skills necessary to thrive and achieve their ambitions.”
