Kevin Hutchins, carpentry instructor at the Mayfield-Graves Area Technology Center, can be forgiven if his description of this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Student of the Week sounds familiar.
That’s because this week’s selection, Kevin Henley, is the twin brother of Kyle Henley, the Feb. 5 recipient. Both Graves County High School seniors are finishing their third year of instruction in Hutchins’ class and are planning to enroll together in heavy equipment operator school after graduation.
“I’m telling you, everything about them is very similar,” Hutchins said. “It’s hard for me to say a whole lot different that what I had to say about Kyle, honestly. They were both raised with a work ethic ... and they take care of their business.
“We work in the classroom some, but we work the majority of time on projects. He (Kevin) is really good. He doesn’t back up from anything. He helps me lead some and he’s a good kid,” he said.
Henley admits he first signed up for carpentry because he thought it would be a “fun” class and wouldn’t involve sitting in a classroom all day, and he grew to like it more each year.
“I just enjoy working with my hands, stuff like that, and I also like seeing it (a project) finished and looking good,” he said.
After completing the heavy equipment operator training, Henley knows he will continue with carpentry, whether it is on the job or as a working hobby.
“Even if it’s work-related or not, I’ll still be able to use them,” he said, of his carpentry skills.
This week’s technical student of the week is the son of Jason and Chrissie Henley.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves Area Technology Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as carpentry, automative technology, electricity, industrial maintenance, machine tool technology and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.