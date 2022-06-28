Twelve area inmates graduated from the Phoenix Project vocational training program for deckhands on Friday, opening doors for them for a career after incarceration.
For the first time, more than one county’s inmates took part in the program. Along with the McCracken County Jail, inmates from the Calloway County Jail and the Marshall County Jail took part, with each jail providing four inmates.
Each inmate received a certificate of completion from the Marine Way Training Center, where inmates are learning skills such as welding, heating and air conditioning, electricity and deckhand work that will provide themselves with a more meaningful future.
Lt. Arnie Puckett of the McCracken County Jail oversees the training program started at the jail three years ago.
“There are several aspects of the deckhand training,” he said. “Part of it is safety. There is fire training — because on a boat, if you have a fire break out on a boat, there is no fire department. There is expectations training, and we’ve built a barge tie-up replicant out back. It replicates four different barge tie-ups coming together.
“They learn how to throw the lines, tie the lines and ratchet them up. If they’re not tied properly, those tows against that current will come apart, and you’ve got barges splitting off and going everywhere.”
The deckhand training program takes 60 hours to complete. West Kentucky Community and Technical College provides instructors for the programs, and inmates get college credit for completing the program that can count toward an associate’s degree.
Three companies — Marquette Transportation Company, National Maintenance and Repair and Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel — were on hand for the graduation hoping to find deckhands for their businesses.
“The jobs are there; the industry is looking for people,” Puckett said. “This is kind of a service that Jailer (David) Knight and this administration has put together for the local economy.”
As part of the deckhands program, the inmates were certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Those graduating from the class include:
• McCracken County: Carl Morton, Bryan Scrivener, Joseph Trumpis and Kevin Warner.
• Calloway County: Daniel Biven, Robert Coleman, Bradley Duke and Thelonious Nixson.
• Marshall County: Robert Grundy, Dustin Kincer, David Morris and Hunter Phillips.
Kincer, who is from Mayfield and was incarcerated at the Graves County Jail before the Dec. 10 tornado went through the county, said the program means a lot to him.
“Not everybody gives us a second chance at opportunity — not just to better yourselves, but to better your future, career-wise.
“There are a lot of programs that circulate around anger management, drug abuse recovery and moral recognition therapy and things like that, but to have someone’s career oriented, it means a lot to me.”
Kincer said he wanted to start a career as a deckhand after working in the car business for 10 years.
“I sold cars from Florida, Alabama, Ohio, across Kentucky,” he said. “I ran a couple of dealerships in south Florida. I got burned out on that, so I’m very much considering doing that.
“From what I understand, it’s a good-paying job with great benefits and opportunities to advance.”
