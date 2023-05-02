Schools across the Southeast region will have more money back into their budgets and cleaner air within their facilities thanks to $2.6 million in grants from the Tennessee Valley Authority. These grants are awarded as part of TVA’s School Uplift program, which is expected to save 64 schools across six states an average of 10% on their energy bills this year.
Monday’s live announcement was attended by hundreds of students and administrators who were eager to learn their school’s grant amount. The grants ranged from $10,000 to $410,000 and the amount was dependent on the score each school achieved by cutting their energy waste.
“For nearly 90 years, TVA and our 153 local power company partners have worked to make a positive impact on the communities we serve, and our children are our most important asset,” said Monika Beckner, vice president, TVA Energy Services & Programs. “Making classrooms healthier and more comfortable for both students and teachers helps give every child the opportunity to succeed. We’re inspired by the winners of this year’s School Uplift grants and proud of their dedication to reducing energy waste and building a sustainable future for us all.”
In 2021, TVA launched the School Uplift program to invest in students’ futures by offering energy efficiency training and grants that not only reduce energy costs but improve the quality of the learning environment. The 2023-2024 School Uplift program will kick off this summer with 125 new schools already enrolled and on their way to saving energy and helping students across the Valley thrive.
Some of the winning schools and grant awards include:
CARR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — $25,000, Fulton, KY, Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation.
FULTON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL — $210,000, Hickman, KY, Hickman Electric System.
MURRAY HIGH SCHOOL — $10,000, Murray, KY, Murray Electric System.
MURRAY MIDDLE SCHOOL — $10,000, Murray, KY, Murray Electric System.
