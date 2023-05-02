Schools across the Southeast region will have more money back into their budgets and cleaner air within their facilities thanks to $2.6 million in grants from the Tennessee Valley Authority. These grants are awarded as part of TVA’s School Uplift program, which is expected to save 64 schools across six states an average of 10% on their energy bills this year.

Monday’s live announcement was attended by hundreds of students and administrators who were eager to learn their school’s grant amount. The grants ranged from $10,000 to $410,000 and the amount was dependent on the score each school achieved by cutting their energy waste.

