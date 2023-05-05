PADNWS-05-06-23 ODRS SHELL GAME - PHOTO

As long as it takes for a box turtle to amble across a road, things get riskier if it stops and pulls into its shell, thinking it is safe from 'predatory' vehicles.

We’re nearing the time when turtles often metaphorically get out of their lane, and that may result in them literally crossing yours.

Instincts send turtles on risky travels. Slow-moving reptiles cross highways at risk and in the paths of fast-moving vehicles. You can imagine the consequences.

