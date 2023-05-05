We’re nearing the time when turtles often metaphorically get out of their lane, and that may result in them literally crossing yours.
Instincts send turtles on risky travels. Slow-moving reptiles cross highways at risk and in the paths of fast-moving vehicles. You can imagine the consequences.
This applies to all sort of turtles. Various aquatic turtles leave ponds, rivers, lakes and swamps to nest and sometimes to seek out new territories. Also on the treks are box turtles, our only terrestrial turtle species.
Most people know box turtles. These land dwellers are the most common turtles seen in woodlands, in fields and meadows, on your lawn and, yes, crossing roads.
Box turtles are smaller than most aquatic species. A common snapping turtle easily may grow to the diameter of a large pizza. An adult box turtle is usually 4.5-6 inches long.
Aquatic turtles are low in profile, but our little box turtles are more helmet shaped. They are taller with a domed upper shell, or carapace, that’s higher relative to length.
Also unlike aquatics, a box turtle has a hinged lower shell, the plastron, that allows it to pull in its head/neck and short legs and close to outside danger.
There is much variation in box turtles’ coloration. That carapace dome is usually a blend of yellows, olive and/or browns and maybe orange or rust with black. It is typically semi-symmetrical and rather artistic, and no two of them seem alike.
You can differentiate between male and female box turtles by their eye colors. The irises of a female are brown, while those of males are rusty orange to red.
Another gender giveaway is that females have a generally flat plastron, while the boy boxers have a slightly concave, or inwardly curved belly plate.
The mated female turtles set off in the spring to find places where they’re inclined to deposit eggs. Following instincts, a mama-to-be box turtle hikes until she reaches a suitable spot, then she scratches out a crease in the soil with her clawed rear feet.
The lady turtle positions her backsides over the opening and lays her clutch of 4-5 eggs. Afterward, she tamps the soil back to cover her eggs, then meanders back to her regular stomping grounds.
Box turtles, like many cold-blooded species, don’t parent their offspring. The little ones usually hatch in late summer to early fall, and they often overwinter there in the minimal nest and emerge the next spring. They never meet mom.
While a nesting turtle may jaunt farther to lay her eggs, both males and females spend most of their lives within a really small home range. Most box turtles have a routine home territory, roughly circular or oval, with a diameter of only about 250 yards.
Box turtles eat a wide range of vegetation, fruits, fungi, insects/invertebrates and even carrion if they are lucky enough to find something dead. A box turtle is a poor predator because it can’t run down much of anything other than a worm or grub.
Numerous larger predators likely would eat a box turtle, but few do. The pokey little turtle can’t effectively flee, but faced with danger, it pulls inside, clamps down the hinged front door and leaves nothing exposed into which a carnivore might bite. Typically, after a few failed attempts to bite the hard, rounded shell, the aggressor goes away frustrated.
Through the eons, box turtles have instinctively learned to rely on their armored shell game, to pull in and sit tight when evil is afoot. They don’t even try to run away because, well, they can’t outrun anything.
This defense is great for most predators, but it is a miserable failure when the helmet reptile encounters motor vehicles on roadways.
Box turtles are incredibly vulnerable when they cross asphalt byways. It takes a long while for the plodding animal to cross, and the first time a vehicle comes along, if it doesn’t squash the turtle, the poor thing pulls inside its shell for what it thinks is safety. Meanwhile, the turtle may be waiting right in the path of the next vehicle to come along.
This gentle species is in decline because of habitat loss to development, which also has brought more roads and streets in to cut near and through box turtle ranges. The ones that don’t get mashed by tires also run the risk of being captured, taken as human pets, which may not be fatal but removes them from the natural breeding population.
The pet trade at one time removed great numbers of box turtles from the wild and significantly hurt their population.
Taking a box turtle from the wild and releasing it later elsewhere is destructive, too, because of its homing instinct. It senses where it comes from, and if released far from there, it may journey the rest of its life to get back. The more it travels, the more roads it crosses. And we know how that goes.
If you see a box turtle crossing a road, at least avoid hitting it. Should you want to “rescue” it, assuming you can avoid getting squashed yourself, pick it up and place it off the side of the road in the direction it was headed. (Put back where it was coming from, it will only cross again.)
On foot, neither you nor box turtles are fit for life in the fast lane.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
