New local efforts to help people who struggle with addiction are being taken at Turning Point Recovery Center in Paducah.
The recovery center is launching a new program — aimed at hitting the road. It now has a recovery center on wheels to provide access to more people in the community in the nine-county region.
Every service Turning Point offers will be available on the bus. Some of those services include: harm reduction, overdose prevention and recovery coaching.
The inside was designed to feel just like you walked into the Turning Point office. It’s a comfortable place to take a new step. In the first three months, it expects to serve 300 people total.
At the main office, Turning Point sees 1,500 to 2,000 people per month.
They are truly on the road to recovery.
“It’s awesome. You know three years ago was the beginning of my recovery. I never envisioned my life being where it is today,” said Sam Peterson.
Peterson is the driver of the Turning Point van. He went from sitting in the seats of recovery to driving the van for others.
Since April, Turning Point has been renovating the mobile office.
It looks like a regular van on the outside, but on the inside it’s a comfortable resource center.
Director Brandon Fitch said, “when designing the van, we wanted to make sure the people felt absolutely comfortable when they sat in it.”
The van is equipped with WiFi, air conditioning and a place to walk though substance abuse and more.
Fitch said it wanted to make all of the services on the road available to the areas unable to get in the car and come to Paducah for help. He said this is one more way for the community to show support and walk with those trying to get back on track.
“We have this saying that ‘We meet them where they’re at’ in recovery and, (in) general, that means we meet them at whatever stage of recovery they’re on. This helps us take that a step further. This helps us meet them, literally where they are on their road to recovery in their neighborhood,” Fitch said.
The bus isn’t active in the communities yet. It’s expecting to start rolling at the end of July. Turning Point looks forward to hearing from potential partners in the nine-county region who want it to visit their locations.
