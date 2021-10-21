A group of people from Four Rivers Behavioral Health’s recovery community center, Turning Point, gathered Wednesday at the McCracken County Courthouse to witness the installation of a small box with huge importance.
The box labeled “Opioid Rescue Kit” is now posted on a wall by an ATM machine in the courthouse, located near the front steps and security. Many people will walk by this emergency box and they can pick up some life-saving Narcan medication, which may reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
It offers easy access and anonymity.
“A lot of times we see that these boxes become distribution for Narcan as well,” Brandon Fitch, program manager for Turning Point, told The Sun.
“That’s why we chose not to have alarms on them. That way if somebody does feel that they might need it — they can open the box, grab a box. We are going to check on these on a weekly basis to make sure they’re stocked and full.”
The boxes, which include several doses of naloxone, or Narcan, are part of Turning Point’s efforts on overdose intervention, according to a news release from Four Rivers Behavioral Health. It also compared these boxes to a fire extinguisher or a portable defibrillator, in that they should be considered “vital emergency equipment,” and be available.
“As people across the nation have seen, especially in Kentucky — there’s been an opioid crisis. We’ve seen it locally,” Chief Deputy Ryan Norman, of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, told The Sun, after the box was installed.
“Our deputies have responded to countless opioid overdoses, and so we have been using Narcan for quite some time now. We’ve seen it save lives. We know parents and friends that have used it where it saved lives, so our thought is that the more readily available it is, the more lives it has a chance of saving. That’s the goal here in teaming with Turning Point.”
Norman noted that the sheriff’s office also has Narcan available and deputies have them on the road, too. The deputies are trained to use the spray.
“It’s extremely simple to use, and really you don’t need a whole lot of training,” he said. “We did a Facebook Live video on our sheriff’s office Facebook about Narcan and opioids and how to use Narcan,” he added.
Turning Point, located at 415 Broadway in downtown Paducah, is partnering with area law enforcement for assistance with visits to people who recently overdosed, and it plans to install more than 80 boxes throughout the region.
The box at the McCracken County Courthouse marked its first installation.
“We will be discussing those options with local enforcement, EMS, health departments in those areas,” Fitch said, on the locations for other boxes.
“What we would like to see is them in public places, such as public buildings, libraries, hospitals, schools — hopefully, gas stations and maybe certain hot spots that have an increase in overdose responses, such as hotels and different environments like that.”
Fitch also discussed Turning Point’s Quick Response Team, which involves a partnership with local law enforcement. The Quick Response Team includes “peer supports with lived experience,” as well as mental health specialists, recovery coaches and addition treatment specialists, according to FRBH.
Several area law enforcement agencies are working with the team by accompanying members when they visit people, and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is Turning Point’s “newest partner.”
Fitch said law enforcement can let the team know about an overdose and help accompany the team to the addresses for moral support, and security.
“They’re usually farther back — that way the person’s comfortable and we’re able to just talk with them, ask them how they’re doing, really show some compassion, concern for their lives,” Fitch said.
“In addition to that, we will explore options and many times what we try to do is just get the promise of maybe a call the next day, because we know that in that situation, things can be so overwhelming.”
Four Rivers Behavioral Health indicated that Turning Point’s Quick Response Team has seen “early success” with nearly a dozen visits made to people who have had an overdose, and several agreed to enter treatment.
As for Turning Point, Fitch said it sets out bags with Narcan, fentanyl test strips and information about recovery and treatment options in the front lobby, where people can walk in and grab one and then walk out.
“There are plenty of people out there who are just at the end of their rope,” “They don’t know where to start or they’re partially in recovery and they’re not sure which next step to take,” he said.
“That’s why our team of peer supports is there to help because what we can do is just put things into perspective, think about what the very next step is going to be and help them make that next step. Our idea is not to push them in any direction. It’s just to walk side by side with them as they make those changes.”
For more information, visit 4rbhaddictiontreatment.org/turning-point.
Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.