Continuing its focus on a growing problem in the region, Turning Point hosted a Recovery Walk to fight against substance abuse disorders.
The recovery community center and many other similar programs from around the region got together Saturday to share their stories and how they are helping the community.
“We wanted to do this in 2020 but then COVID and everything happened, so we had to postpone it for a little while,” Brandon Fitch, the program manager at Turning Point, said.
“However, the idea of this was to bring attention to the successes and the hope and recoveries that are in the community. We hear all too often on the news and in media that the overdose situation is pretty terrible. And it is. But we also want focus on the successes and the recovery from opioid addiction and other drugs as well.”
Brandon himself is an example of the successes that are possible, having battled addiction in the past.
“I spent about a decade in active addiction,” Fitch said. “And it caused everything to happen. I mean I lost everything. I lost my job, my house, I had a business at the time, and I lost it. It was a repetitive cycle. I thought I could get better on my own, but that just never happened.”Fitch eventually had to face his substance abuse head on after running into legal issues.
“Upon getting out, I was given an opportunity to go to treatment and get to meet other people in recovery and be in a structured environment and grow from there,” he said.
“It wasn’t me that did it. It wasn’t any one organization that did it. It was the network and the family of people in recovery that helped build me up and give me guidance.”
According to Finch, “The one thing that seems so elusive when it comes to recovery is that idea of hope. Being hopeless is a very desperate place to be. But if you get to meet people who have come out on the other side of addiction and become successful and found recovery, it gives you just a little bit of hope.”
Finch was one of several speakers at the event, all of whom had faced substance abuse themselves or in loved ones, which led them to the community of people to receive help and help others in recovery.
Among these were the program director of Four Rivers Behavioral Health, Cynthia Turner, Lauren Carr of the Graves County Needle Exchange, Dustin Black from Kentuckycare, and several more. Many recovery groups had also set up booths at the event to bring attention to their efforts.
Representatives of the Opioid Task Force also spoke at the event, explaining what they do and how they help the Jackson Purchase area
“This is a group made up of providers and organizations who work toward resolving substance use disorder and opioid use disorder, prevention, treatment, identification and recovery,” Kaylee Edelen, assistant network director for Purchase Area Health connection, a large part of the Opioid Task Force, said.
“We help those in recovery no matter what their recovery journey looks like. Whether that be solely through harm reduction strategies, like having Narcan available, not using alone or even utilizing drug-testing strips. We have been dedicated to highlight those in recovery, to help spread the awareness that it is OK to reach out for help. And not everyone’s journey will look the same.”
For more information, contact Turning Point at 270-444-3621.
