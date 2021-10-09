METROPOLIS, Ill. — For residents and staff at Autumn Ridge Supportive Living, finding a bright light in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been difficult over the past week.
That bright light comes from not one, but two 100th birthday cakes.
Garnelle Trover and Leila Saltsman are among the fewer than 1% of Americans who have reached their 100th birthdays.
Trover was born on Sept. 28, 1921, in Pope County. She grew up in Pope and Johnson counties. Along with raising four children, she helped her husband of 75 years with their apple orchard and produce business. They packed apples, peaches, tomatoes, watermelons and cantaloupes from all over the United States. The couple also took their dogs to nursing homes in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois to visit with residents.
Trover has seen her family grow to include great-great-grandchildren. Most of her family came to celebrate with her on Saturday, Sept. 25. Her granddaughter sent her 100 balloons on birthday.
“The most important thing in life is having a family and to teach them right from wrong and take them to church. And you should love everyone no matter where they are in life,” she said.
Saltsman was born on Oct. 5, 1921, in Johnson County.
“I never even thought of turning 100. It pops up before you know it,” she said.
She and her husband “Skeeter” were married for 48 years, and she knew she loved him when she first saw him in grade school. She has one child and two grandchildren.
Saltsman worked a hand presser at Good Luck Glove factory for almost five years.
“I’m proud to have done it (worked at the factory), but I’m still prouder to be my age,” she said.
To help mark their milestone, Autumn Ridge collected 100 cake mixes and icings, which will be donated to food pantries in the seven counties Arrowleaf serves — Alexander, Union, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Johnson and Hardin — in honor of their 100th birthdays. On Sept. 29, they reached more than half of that goal when employees of Massac Memorial Hospital presented them with 60 boxes of cake mix and 64 cans of icing. In the days since, that goal has been reached and exceeded. Other food donations in honor of Trover and Saltsman are also being accepted to distribute to the food pantries. For more information, call 618-658-2775.
“They think it’s wild,” said Rachel Selby of Trover and Saltsman’s reactions to the celebration. “They’re having fun. All of our residents and families have been having a great celebration.”
Selby is Autumn Ridge’s assistant director of hospitality services. Autumn Ridge is a program of human service provider Arrowleaf.
“At Autumn Ridge and Arrowleaf, it’s really important to us to give back to the community,” Selby said. “A lot of our members grew up in the community. We set a goal of 100 (cake mixes and icings) in honor of their birthdays. We thought it’d be a great way to give back in their honor.”
And for Trover and Saltsman’s birthdays, the community also gave back.
“By reaching out, we’ve gotten a lot of people from the community involved — different businesses, schools, individuals. We’ve had donations from T-shirts to flowers to birthday cakes,” Selby said. “It’s an amazing thing to be a part of.”
Autumn Ridge held a birthday party for Trover and Saltsman on Sept. 30, with residents and staff in attendance. Cakes were provided by Anna Baking Company, birthday T-shirts by Kathy Johnson, floral arrangements by Country Roads Flowers & Gifts in Jonesboro and live entertainment by Gavin Hayes, Camryn Hays & Jay Hunt of “No Speed Limit Blues,” as well as Miranda Willmore and Shawn Harmon of “Fire & Ice.” Willmore was recently featured in a viral video singing “Happy Birthday” at Cracker Barrel in Marion. Birthday cards were made by students at Vienna Grade School and Franklin Elementary School in Metropolis. The two were also feted with a parade on Sept. 25.
“It wasn’t surprising that so many wanted to be a part of this,” Selby said. “That’s what this community is all about. People really ban together, especially in times like these, to celebrate. It’s nice to have community support in all situations, good or bad, it shows how giving this community is.”
Fewer than 1% of Americans reach their 100th birthday.
“The fact we have two of them less than a week apart, this is a really sweet way to celebrate,” Selby said of the cake donations. “We haven’t had any other birthdays this close. It’s truly amazing. In the midst of all that’s going on over the last 19 months with the pandemic, we think it’s really important to celebrate something as big as this. Having community support like this from all southern seven counties, I think, shows that everyone is looking for a bright light in the middle of all of this pandemic.
“These ladies are wonderful, and we’re really excited to celebrate with them and bring some light into our community. It’s lifted everyone’s spirits — all our team members at Autumn Ridge, Arrrowleaf, all the families and residents — it’s so great to celebrate them. It’s been a lot of fun,” Selby continued. “This is a huge milestone, and there’s no reason to get in the way of celebrating it.”
