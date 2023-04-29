PADNWS-04-29-23 QUILT CODES - PHOTO

Alicestyne Turley points out how the rivers of South Carolina resemble the drunkard’s path pattern in quilts and was possibly used as a marker to runaway slaves on how to escape to the North from that region. Turley gave a program about quilt codes at the W.C. Young Community Center on Friday.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Those who attended the program given by Alicestyne Turley at the W.C. Young Community Center on Friday got several history lessons rolled into one.

Her program was about how codes sewn into quilts helped slaves escape and find a path to the north through the Underground Railroad.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In