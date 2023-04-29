Those who attended the program given by Alicestyne Turley at the W.C. Young Community Center on Friday got several history lessons rolled into one.
Her program was about how codes sewn into quilts helped slaves escape and find a path to the north through the Underground Railroad.
The historian was able to weave in antebellum history, slavery history, Kentucky history and national and international history into her hour-long program.
The program coincided with Paducah QuiltWeek, the celebration of the city’s annual American Quilter’s Society show.
Turley is a long-time scholar of history, political science, sociology and anthropology, having taught at the University of Louisville, Georgetown College and Berea College.
She said there are scholars who do not believe people sewed directions into quilts for escaped slaves, but she gave convincing evidence that they did, citing the book “Hidden in Plain View: A Secret Story about Quilts and the Underground Railroad” by Jacqueline Tobin and Raymond Dobard.
One quilt had several pertinent patterns, including those called the drunkard’s path, flying geese, bowties, monkey wrench and others that were meant to direct runaway slaves toward the North and freedom.
“(The quilt code theory) came out in 1999,” she said. “I don’t know if we’d done that much regarding any of this history. In some ways, maybe (Dobard) was just way too ahead of his time to make this make sense for people. I kept going back and forth between his interpretation, the African andinkra symbols (used in the quilt patterns) and the code itself.
“The more I looked at the code, I was like, ‘Well, you know, it does kind of make sense’ — especially the piece where I saw the Blue Ridge Mountains (of South Carolina) and how beautiful they look — and it does look like a drunkard’s path (pattern).”
Many slaves went north along the Appalachian Trail, being able to hide easier in the mountain range.
Turley said the pattern called square knot looked innocuous on the surface, but on the back, each square represented five miles between each landmark, telling slaves how far they should go before looking for another landmark.
Colors in the quilts also indicated houses that were safe for runaway slaves and those that were not. Blue would indicate a sympathetic white person lived at the house, black would indicate a freed Black person lived there and red indicated that runaway slaves should steer clear.
The quilts were made by slaves and white women who sympathized with the abolitionist movement. Members of the quilter’s societies called National Abolitionist Sewing Circles included notables like Louisa May Alcott, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Julia Ward Howe and Francis Ellen Watkins Harper, who co-founded the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs.
“Ladies would publish their patterns in (Godey’s Magazine and Lady’s Book) so that they would get national circulation,” Turley said.
Turley showed a slide of a copy of the magazine from the 1840s that had several patterns that were used in the quilt codes, including a crossroads pattern, star pattern, broken dishes pattern and bowtie pattern.
For the last three years, Turley has not been teaching, but writing “The Gospel of Freedom,” which has been published and available through amazon.com or most book store chains.
“I don’t really talk about quilting code in here,” she said. “I talk about United States colored troops in here; I talk about the escape paths through Kentucky and who was helping and where they led.”
“I now have a contract to do a second book called ‘Freedom Stories,’ which I haven’t started, but my draft is due in December,” she said.
Turley said she is looking forward to returning to Paducah for the 8th of August Emancipation Celebration.
“I’m going to be pushing Emancipation Saturday,” she said, speaking of the annual celebration marking the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation. “They know when they invite me that I’m going to be talking about Emancipation Saturday because that was way before Juneteenth and, like I said, there would have been no Juneteenth without Emancipation Saturday.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.