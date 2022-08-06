PADNWS-08-06-22 EMANCIPATION SATURDAY - PHOTO

Alicestyne Turley speaks about the history of the 8th of August at the Hotel Metropolitan on Thursday. The program was part of the McCracken County Public Library’s “Evening Upstairs” series.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The 8th of August Emancipation Celebration in Paducah is the longest-running such celebration in the nation.

That information and more came from a program featuring Alicestyne Turley, a history professor who taught at the Department of Pan-African Studies at the University of Louisville, Georgetown College and Berea College.

