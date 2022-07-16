Kentucky wildlife managers would appreciate if you’d pitch in and help tabulate turkeys.
Throughout July and August, the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources gathers data on wild turkeys from all sorts of sources including the general public. Anyone who sights turkeys during this period can assist managers by sharing some general information on what they see regarding turkeys anywhere in the state.
Data collected through this survey allows KDFWR biologists to better understand trends in wild turkey populations and helps them make better decisions on management steps affecting turkeys.
Part of the turkey observations help managers calculate average survival rates of poults, young-of-the-year turkeys, by recording the number of poults seen with adult hens. The annual “brood survey” is vital in predicting future population trends.
Anyone who sights wild turkeys can contribute to the effort through the KDFWR website. Instructions for reporting turkey sightings and an online survey portal can be found at www.fw.ky.gov. On the site, a search of “turkey survey” will take one to full information on the effort.
Another alternative is to find a printable survey form on the website, print it out and complete it. The form can be scanned or photographed on a smartphone and emailed to info.center@ky.gov.
Wildlife managers and hunters alike have been expressing concern over apparently declining turkey numbers in Kentucky and numerous other states as well. Managers say the decline seems hinged on poor brood survival, a factor that is under heavy scrutiny at present.
For now, predation looks to be a significant factor in low brood survival numbers.
Hunters can expect no changes to the either-sex fall turkey hunting seasons during fall and winter 2022-23, but managers and the Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Commission may be poised to eliminate the harvest of hens in future fall and winter seasons, eliminating either-sex hunting.
Hunters took a reported total of 26,862 birds during this year’s spring gobbler season April 16-May 8.
The number of turkeys registered through the Telecheck reporting system was the smallest spring harvest in 15 years, the least since hunters bagged 24,320 in 2007.
007.
The spring harvest was well down from the previous year, 29,196 in 2021.
Poor weather is thought to have reduced hunter success, participation and gobbler harvest, particularly early in the past spring season. However, fewer turkey sightings, the result of a lower population, were blamed for much of the downturn.
The Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide, the all-inclusive hunter’s playbook for fall hunting and beyond in the 2022-23 hunting year, is now available online.
The guide, containing season dates, regulations and all the nitty-gritty details for the full range of fall and winter hunting, can be found posted on the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov.
A printed version of the guide is forthcoming shortly, reportedly to be shipped to license outlets and county court clerk’s offices statewide just after the first of August.
Included in the 2022-23 guide is information on the continuation of the Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone that will be in effect for deer hunters in the western Kentucky counties of Calloway, Graves, Marshall, Fulton and Hickman.
Hunters in those counties were placed under special restrictions in 2021 after a whitetail doe was identified with CWD in Humphreys County, Tenn.
Parts of those five Kentucky counties were within 30 miles of where the infected doe was taken, the nearest finding of CWD to Kentucky borders yet.
No CWD has been detected in Kentucky before or since the zone was established, but the special monitoring that came with it will continue during the 2002-23 hunting seasons.
The hunting guide spells out CWD-related restrictions within the five-county zone, including the prohibition of baiting for deer during hunting seasons as well as the prohibition of feeding wildlife with grain or such as salt or mineral blocks. (Legitimate agricultural practices and planted food plots are allowed as are bird feeders in the yards of residences.)
Within the zone, deer taken during parts of the modern firearms season must be checked in at designated check stations.
This year there will be 13 check stations in the zone that will be open and will require deer to be checked in Saturday-Monday, Nov. 12-14 at the opening of the modern gun season, then Saturday and Sunday of the second and third gun season weekends.
The hunting guide lists the 13 check stations in the zone.
It also details a number of sample collection sites statewide where hunters voluntarily can take their deer to be tested for the presence of CWD.
A regulation that will affect many successful hunters in the surveillance zone is that no entire deer carcass can be removed from the zone.
A whole deer harvested in any of the five counties can be transported only within the zone.
Because CWD is caused by abnormal proteins known as prions that are associated with deer brains, spinal cord material and lymph glands, any deer taken from the surveillance
zone must be reduced to meat that has been boned out from the carcass. Antlers can be brought out on cleaned skull caps, but no brain material and certainly no whole heads are allowed.
Any deer taken in the surveillance zone, including archery and crossbow deer outside of gun seasons, must be tagged before being removed from the field. Hunter-made tags should list the hunter’s name, address and phone number, sex of the deer, date and county in which taken, and the Telecheck confirmation number. Thus, Telechecking should be done before moving the carcass.
Aside from CWD monitoring but still related to deer hunting, the new hunting guide notes a change in the quota firearms (shotgun/muzzleloader) hunt at West Kentucky Management Area this year.
The Nov. 19-22 quota hunt will offer 60 slots for which hunters can apply. Only WKWMA Tracts 1 and 6 will be open to quota deer hunters.
The Land Between the Lakes’ Woodland Nature Station is hosting its annual Cool Critters Day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today with a full schedule of animal programs, exhibits and creature encounters.
The activities are geared to kids but informative and suitable for all ages.
A variety of live displays will feature a range of subjects from creepy crawlers to larger critters.
Admission for the special event is $9 for those age 18 and older, $7 for ages 5-17 and free for younger children.
