Kentucky’s traditional spring turkey hunting season is off and running today, but participants must be clear on what is fair game before they consider pulling the trigger on a bird.
Hunting is from today’s opener, continuing 23 days, through May 8. The highly popular season, mobilizing thousands of hunters across the state, is a spring gobbler hunt. Unlike the “either-sex hunting” of fall seasons, the spring hunt is focused on tom turkeys, the gobblers, the males of the species.
But in case you are not a biologist and have any doubt about the sex of a wild turkey, the regulations make it easy for you.
Look for the beard, a few inches of a tuft of coarse hairs that grow from the breast of a turkey. That literally is an accurate identifier of a turkey being a male in about 99% of cases.
But Kentucky law protects the hunters in about one% of the remaining cases. That is, the regulation for legal game in the spring turkey hunting season is that the turkey must be a male turkey or a turkey with a visible beard. Again, almost all turkey gobblers will have a visible beard, but about one% of the turkeys taken are hens that also have visible beards.
A hen turkey without the anomaly of sporting a visible beard cannot be taken by a hunter. The regulation allows the taking of bearded hens only because the presence of a beard nine out 10 times or more is the clear indicator that a bird is a male.
Down to the nitty gritty, last spring in Kentucky, hunters reported taking 29,221 turkeys. Of those, only 232 or .8% of those reported were bearded hens. The remainder, 99.2%, were gobblers.
While bearded hens give hunters a legal out for taking girl turkeys, that rarity is never an excuse for taking a hen that doesn’t sport the bristling hair tuft. The gobbler/bearded hen option doesn’t mean that a hunter doesn’t have to be diligent in identifying a target bird.
The care that goes into being sure that a potential target is a bearded turkey is mandatory, and that same caution goes a long way to maintain hunter safety in the turkey hunting woods. Certainty in the target not only keeps hunters from shooting regular hens, it helps prevent mistaken-for-game accidents — hunters shooting other hunters.
The hunter who isn’t concerned with the identity of his target, someone who might be inclined to shoot at the first moving form on the assumption that it probably is an incoming gobbler, honestly is not someone that the rest of us want out there.
If you can’t make yourself positive about what’s legal game, just please don’t go.
This year again, there could be a couple of opportunities to take tom turkeys. The bag limit once more is two birds during the spring season — males turkeys and/or bearded hens. An asterisk here is that only one turkey can be taken during any one day of hunting.
This stipulation helps stretch the resource a little farther. It also forces hunters to use a little more care in the event that more than one gobbler responds to calling or a decoy. Caution must go into shot selection so that two birds don’t end up in the pellet pattern of any shot fired.
One bird, one shot. A good clean shot at one bird should never expose another turkey to fatal or wounding pellets. If you get a good look at one gobbler but there is another tight to the side or behind it, this target picture has to be declined.
Odds are that this opening weekend of spring turkey hunting will be the most productive two days of the whole 23-day season. “Opening day,” or in this case, “opening weekend syndrome” typically results in the greatest turnout of hunters. That combines with the freshness effect of unhunted turkeys.
Gobblers have only been exposed to the annual two-day youth turkey season two weekends ago if hunted at all, so they are not yet jaded by hearing a lot of man-made turkey calls. They predictably will be more responsive and a tad less cautious in approaching hen calls this weekend than after several days of hunting. The more phony stuff they hear, the less they embrace it.
Last year, spring turkey hunters took a number of gobblers approaching 11,000 on the opening weekend — and then less than twice that number over the next 21 days of hunting, including the next three weekends.
A harvest of around 10,000 turkeys is rather conventional for Kentucky’s opening weekend of the spring season.
• • •
Land Between the Lakes’ Woodlands Nature Station staffers will lead a guided sunset kayak trip on a Lake Barkley bay on Friday of next week.
The group paddle will be 5:30-8 p.m. April 22. Nature Station interpreters will offer information as kayakers search the waters and shorelines for wildlife during the late afternoon, sundown and early nightfall trip.
Reservations and full deposit are required for participants. The cost for the paddle jaunt is $25 per person with the Nature Station providing the kayak and gear. Those who can bring personal kayaks and paddles can participate for $20 per person.
The paddle trip is open to those age 13 and older.
Reservations and more information is available by phoning 270-924-2020.
• • •
I have heard tell of multiple exceptionally large catfish caught during the late winter and early spring over the Southeast, but one from the Mississippi River just last week may take the cake.
The Mississippi Department off Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has confirmed a new record blue catfish for that state, a fish caught from the Mississippi River near Natchez.
Eugene Cronley of Brandon, Miss., is the new record holder with a blue cat weighing a verified 131 pounds. The enormous whiskerfish was caught on a rod and reel. The aged catfish was hooked on a skipjack herring-baited hook, then landed after a 40-minute struggle.
Not only is the cat a new Mississippi state record, it stands to become the official 30-pound line class world record.
The heaviest blue catfish on record is a 143-pound fish caught from Kerr Lake in Virginia in 2011.
Kentucky’s record blue catfish is a 106.9-pounder caught by Glynn Grogan of Arlington in October of 2018.
