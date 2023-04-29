PADNWS-04-29-23 ODRS 3RD WKD TURKEYS-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Into the third week of Kentucky’s spring turkey season, gobblers typically are less vocal and less responsive to frequent and aggressive calling.

Today brings the third weekend of the general spring turkey season across Kentucky, typically bringing an upswing in hunting for weekend warriors pending favorable weather wherever they are.

It is no secret that the turkey season in terms of participation and results is heavy on the front end. Opening day and the opening weekend draw more hunters into the woods and fields in pursuit of tom turkeys just like initial offerings of seasons for other hunted species do.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news item to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In