Today brings the third weekend of the general spring turkey season across Kentucky, typically bringing an upswing in hunting for weekend warriors pending favorable weather wherever they are.
It is no secret that the turkey season in terms of participation and results is heavy on the front end. Opening day and the opening weekend draw more hunters into the woods and fields in pursuit of tom turkeys just like initial offerings of seasons for other hunted species do.
In addition to the maximum attraction of a new season, turkey hunting is generally more productive, you might say easier, back on and just after opening day. For one thing, vocalizations of tom turkeys — gobbling — typically decline after the first weekend of the season.
Gobbling, of course, helps hunters locate unseen birds and clues them in to where to hunt and call, and hearing gobblers gives them confidence to hang in there and wait out birds that are slower to respond to simulated hen talk.
Kentucky managers intentionally set the general hunting season to begin after the period when gobbling typically is at its highest point. That is a move to take better care of the turkey population, holding back the time of most harvest until after a good portion of the important poult-raising hens already have been bred by dominant gobblers.
Thus, when the regular hunting season begins, gobbling already is likely to have subsided somewhat. Now, with the third weekend of the season here, the breeding season continues but with much less fervor than weeks ago, so gobbling behavior is dampered. In addition, hunting pressure with more humans in the woods and the proliferation of man-made hen calls, genuine turkeys are getting a little shier about responding to the yelps they hear.
For that reason, gobbler hunters now should consider calling less and waiting quietly more they might have back on opening day. With tom turkeys’ ardor cooled a bit and their suspicions raised by earlier hunter presence, they become less likely to sound off repeatedly in response to phony yelps, much less charge right to them.
Authoritative hunters tend to advise minimal calling to make sure that a gobbler within earshot knows of the “hen’s” presence. But they caution that aggressive and frequent hen calling may well put off the gobbler. The shy, ultra-cautious gobbler is more inclined to come in with minimal vocal responses or maybe none at all. And only the hunters who can make themselves wait while remaining motionless are apt to connect on a silent sneaker of a bird.
Despite a cooling of breeding season behaviors, Kentucky hunters this year should have better mid- to late-season results this year as a result of an improved crop of two-year-old gobblers, the birds that make up the bulk of responsive tom turkeys.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers anticipated better hunter results this season because of improved survival of young turkeys from the hatch in the spring of 2021. Brood surveys of turkey poults that summer showed above average survival of those young-of-the-year birds.
That expanded number of two-year-old gobblers this spring is credited for smartly improved hunting results so far this season. This year’s opening weekend of the regular season, April 15-16, produced a harvest of 12,567 birds statewide, 49% more than the 8,430 birds taken on the opening weekend of the 2022 season. The opening weekend’s harvest was 42% larger than the average opening weekend take over the past five years.
The current season harvest through the first two weekends was near 26,000 turkeys. In comparison, last year, only about 25,000 birds were taken through the first three weekends.
- The application period for permits to hunt elk in eastern Kentucky’s elk restoration zone this fall is down to a nub. The deadline for application is midnight (Eastern Daylight Time) Sunday, tomorrow.
Applications can be purchased only through the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ website, www.fw.ky.gov, or wherever Kentucky hunting/fishing licenses are sold. The cost is $10 per application.
An applicant may apply for more than one hunt type, increasing the odds of being drawn for a permit. But any applicant can only be selected for a maximum of a single permit for any one year.
Recently, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to issue 594 elk hunting permits for the 2023 elk hunting seasons. That is the same number issued in 2022 seasons.
Those include 175 either-sex archery/crossbow permits, 150 firearms bull permits, 244 firearm cow permits and 25 youth permits for either-sex elk that may be taken using any legal method.
- Biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources’ Western Fisheries District office already were finding results of redear sunfish spawning on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley as early as last week.
Spawning beds of these jumbo-growing sunfish could be well attended by mature fish by now, although biologists say the drop in water temperatures during recent chilly nights may have slowed the reproductive rites of these so-called “shellcrackers.”
Redear sunfish and their cousin bluegill are more commonly thought to congregate in shallow spawning areas in May, but earlier advanced warming conditions may have started the reproductive cycle somewhat earlier this season, at least for the redears.
The word from state fisheries personnel to area anglers is that, if spawning redears on Kentucky-Barkley are sought, it would be wise to set about that pursuit now or quite soon.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news item to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
