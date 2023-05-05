So begins the final weekend of a Kentucky spring turkey season that is proving to be at least a modest renaissance.
Turkey gobbler harvest has been running notably more generous this year since a downward trend began in 2018. In a nutshell, lower gobbler numbers likely attributable to poorer survival of poults from spring nesting have been producing leaner hunting.
Better survival in the nesting period of 2021 is thought to have put many more two-year-old gobblers afoot this spring, and two-year-old gobblers are those that are most aggressive and likely to come to hunters’ calls.
The 23-day season (April 15-May 7) encompasses four weekends, which trigger bulges in hunter activity. The opening weekend typically sends more hunters into the woods and fields than any other period, and the results are most often the most gobbler harvest of any two days of the season.
This year’s opening weekend was no exception, but the harvest then was exceptional compared to recent years’ openers. The recent April 15-16 hunting produced a harvest of 12,567 bearded birds statewide, a full 49-percent increase over the 8,430 birds taken on the opening weekend of the 2022 season.
This year’s first weekend harvest was, indeed, 42 percent larger than the average opening weekend take over the past five years, the seasons of 2018 through 2022.
The total spring harvest of last year was 26,862, lower than any spring gobbler harvest in the previous 14 years. However, this season, after last week’s third weekend, the running tally of harvested gobblers already was nearly 20 percent above the total harvest of the entire 2022 season.
Gobbler hunting during the last days of Kentucky’s spring season, the fourth weekend, can be a different game than at the season’s beginning. The turkeys’ breeding season continues, but the peak of breeding is past and some of the ardor is drained from the gobblers.
Tom turkeys are less talkative now, gobbling less and giving hunters fewer vocal indications that they are even present, much less interested in their simulated hen calls.
In addition, hunting pressure to this point of the season has made gobblers more suspicious of any hen calls that don’t sound quite authentic, making them more cautious than ever.
Final-weekend hunters may fare best by calling more sparsely and waiting still and quietly longer to intercept silent sneaker gobblers. These less excited/more wary birds might still be taken, but they are not often scored by hunters without extra patience.
Also, during the closing days of the season, hunters may have improved success if, after no results in the classic period of early daylight when gobblers fly down off their roosts, to concentrate on mid- or late-morning birds.
Turkey hunting authorities often say that well up into the morning, hens that have been bred will slip off to nesting areas, leaving attending gobblers “lonesome.” Those toms then may be subject to the allure of an occasional, soft hen call from a hunter with the resolve to hunt later in the day, waiting for a gobbler that might provide little or no vocal cues that he is coming to investigate possible romance.
This final weekend, there could be an edge for the gobbler hunter who is inclined to sleep in a bit longer before taking to the woods.
• • •
Any turkey hunter who takes a gobbler wearing a leg band this soon-to-end spring season is urged to report information from that band to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources.
Turkeys were captured and fitted with either silver or green leg bands during the past winter as part of a four-year study to estimate harvest rates of gobblers in Kentucky and Tennessee. The study is an action of a partnership of the KDFWR with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee Tech University.
The research seeks to determine the approximate percentage of turkey gobblers that are being taken by hunters in test regions in the two states. The study has been motivated by an apparent decline in overall turkey population in the two states and, indeed, the southeastern U.S.
This year’s yet uncompleted turkey season reflects a reversal of the decline trend, believed to be the result of a much-improved survival rate among turkeys hatched during the nesting season of 2021. But overall, below-average survival among poults during the past several years is thought to be a primary reason for the downward population trend before this year’s hunting period.
Biologists are taking leg band information to gauge the hunting pressure on gobblers in Kentucky and Tennessee. Meanwhile, biologists are taking biological samples from birds to help assess the health of the turkey population.
Anyone who takes a gobbler with a leg band or, for that matter, anyone who finds a leg band or the remains of a turkey wearing one is asked to report it by going to the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov. On the home page, click on the link “Report A Turkey Leg Band.”
From that point, provide information about the bird, the number on the band, and where the bird was taken, as requested by prompts from the site. KDFWR spokesmen say that, after entering the band number, a participating hunter will be provided with information on the county and date where and when the gobbler was banded.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
