There are wives and families of turkey hunters who are grateful that the spring gobbler season is near because it will get that incessant calling practice out of the house.
You have to understand that a great deal of the pursuit of turkey hunting as practiced during the spring season is all about mimicking the calls of hens to attract tom turkeys. The spring hunting season comes in tandem with the turkeys’ annual mating season, and the reproductive allure of hen sounds is the primary card that hunters can play against lovelorn gobblers.
Kentucky’s regular spring gobbler season starts in one week, running April 16-May 8. Hunters should remember that, prior to opening day of the season, it is illegal to make turkey calls anywhere out there when they may be hunted.
The reason for outlawing pre-season turkey calling is so that the big birds don’t get jaded and educated by hearing too much man-made calls. After they have heard a cacophony of simulated calls, they get shy and discerning, becoming more likely to reject the possible attraction of such sounds.
Therein is a lesson for turkey hunters: The more you call, the less the turkeys like it. That is, a plethora of calling, especially bad calling, sounds much less genuine than just snippets of fake calling. Don’t accentuate your flaws, just like people with grossly overabundant backsides really shouldn’t wear tight, stretchy polyester pants.
While you cannot go out in the woods to express your turkey calling, hunters still must practice. That is why spouses in particular become less enamored with it over time. After hearing it in significant repetition, they probably reject it quicker than real turkeys.
There is a sort of musical comparison in turkey calling. Some people really get into it and take pleasure in the performance of it. When a caller is making sounds that seem to him sweetly turkey-like, he has a tendency to call to excess. Hence, the problem with blowing away toms during the hunting season, overcalling and alienating them. The same enthusiasm is what infuriates other humans that share the callers’ households.
Just like with musical instruments, however, some hunters do become exceedingly skilled with calls.
Diaphragm-type mouth calls require far more exact manipulation to make basic turkey sounds. Using one of these, the caller must learn to use subtle air flow over a rubbery latex “reed” as one works it with pressures between the tongue and the roof of the mouth.
You just don’t blow into a saxophone and produce music. Likewise, the same goes for diaphragm mouth calls for making turkey sounds. But there are other challenges. Sax players usually don’t get gagged or almost swallow their instruments. Mouth callers can’t always say that.
Those who master the mouth calls can really play turkey tunes with them, however. They can produce the same basic calls as simple box or slate-and-striker calls, but mouth calls in the right mouths can be so much more versatile, can produce more volume and can be - and here’s that word again - musical about it.
Mouth calls are the instruments of choice when and where turkey calling is taken to the competitive level. Turkey calling contests, indeed, take hunting skills to another level in local, regional, state and national events.
Turkey hunting legend, call designer and manufacturer, and calling champion Harold Knight of Cadiz knows turkeys and turkey hunting inside and out. He’s also a founding father of turkey calling as a hunter’s tool and as a competitive endeavor.
“A real turkey couldn’t win one of these big calling contests,” Knight always said. His position was that human competitive callers were too refined and complex in their calling for a real turkey to keep up. The genuine bird would typically be too basic and something less than musical.
I have heard turkeys that couldn’t call very well compared to some of the sweet tunes that advanced human callers make. But I bet a real turkey would pick out and be inclined to favor the less musical but legitimate hen turkey sounds.
Most any serviceable call, either mouth call or hand-manipulated friction call, can make the essential hen sounds needed to turkey hunt efficiently. Clucks, yelps and purrs and slight variations of the same are all that are required to catch the attention of a turkey gobbler and to represent a possible love interest to him.
For those calling artists, the mouth call can do all that and more, and there is the advantage of being able to call without any detectable motion inasmuch as one doesn’t have to use hands to call.
On the flip side, if a turkey is near enough and has clear vision of the hunter’s position, the hunter really should be hesitant to call at all. A gobbler can tell from where a call is coming, and if he doesn’t see a hen there, he’s going to be suspicious.
For many hunters, a friction call, maybe even an ultra-simple push button call, is all that’s needed. You can’t play classical music on one of these, but one can cluck, yelp and purr. That’s generally enough to attract a tom turkey.
Call too much, flaunting your expertise, and chances are you’ll shoo him away.
You won’t need nearly as much practice with simple friction calls, either. Those at home will appreciate that.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
