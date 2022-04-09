Next Saturday, April 16, brings one of the major opening days on Kentucky’s sporting calendar, the beginning of the general spring turkey hunting season.
The 23-day season, running through May 8, encompasses four weekends and mobilizes the bulk of Kentucky’s turkey hunting for the entire year.
Interest in autumn turkey hunting pales before the spring gobbler hunting season because the spring season puts hunters afield during the big birds’ annual breeding season. This allows hunters to use the attraction of potential mate hen turkeys — more properly, the replicated calls of hen turkeys — to beckon gobblers to the gun.
Calling in a wary long-bearded gobbler is the game a turkey hunter wants to play.
And prospects for more of these hunter-vs.-gobbler contests this year are good. Zak Danks, the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources’ turkey program coordinator said there should be improved numbers of adult gobblers this spring.
Recent summers have produced better classes of surviving poults, somewhat correcting a longer series of poorer turkey reproduction years, Danks reports. Better classes of year-old gobblers, “jakes,” have increased the resources of adults that are two-years-old and older, he said.
The poult class of 2021 showed itself through brood surveys to be notably improved, so hunters should observe a greater number of young turkeys this year. Among them will be more year-old jake gobblers, Danks reported. These young gobblers, having never been hunted, can be expected to respond to hunters’ calls more enthusiastically than older, warier gobblers.
The “class of ‘21” should make a wrinkle in adult gobbler numbers next spring and beyond. To gauge last year’s hatch, consider that annual brood surveys expect that observations of two poults per hens is the “break-even point.” Fewer poults are thought to reflect a population decline, while more poults than two per hen observed is viewed as reflecting an increase in overall turkey numbers.
The 2021 brood survey tallied a poults-to-hen ratio of 3.2:1, a number that suggests a good bump upward in overall surviving turkey numbers.
The spring gobbler season limit is two male turkeys or turkeys with visible beards for the entire spring season. No more than one turkey can be taken on any single day.
The “turkeys with visible beards” wording covers the taking of easily mistaken-for-gobbler bearded hens. Typically, about one% of Kentucky’s spring harvest is made up of bearded hens.
Basic turkey hunting regulations are unchanged this season. Among those is the requirement that all turkeys must be reported using the KDFWR’s Telecheck harvest check-in system. This can be done by telephone by dialing 800-245-4263 (that is 800-CHK-GAME, if it helps on remember), or the report can be done online at the website www.fw.ky.gov.
A hunter should Telecheck a harvested turkey before midnight of the day when the bird was taken.
Each turkey hunter during this season should have a valid annual hunting license as well as a spring turkey permit.
Full details on regulations and more for the spring gobbler season are contained in the KDFWR’s 2022 Spring Hunting Guide, which is available on that same departmental website, www.fw.ky.gov.
• • •
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources personnel are expanding turkey population monitoring this year with a banding survey.
Department staffers in February and early March live trapped, leg-banded and released 231 turkeys at multiple Kentucky sites. Hunters who take leg-banded turkeys are asked to report those harvests to the KDFWR web site.
The information that biologists gather from harvest of the leg-banded birds will go into a four-year study designed to supplement the existing annual brood surveys. Bands are numbered, giving banded turkeys an identity that offers wildlife managers an opportunity to gather data than previously have been unavailable.
• • •
Kentucky’s recent annual youth turkey hunting season produced a strong average harvest, almost a re-run of that of 2021.
The two-day, Saturday-Sunday season of last weekend, saw adult-supervised junior hunters take a total of 1,477 turkeys. The harvest, by kids younger than 16, was just short of that taken by youth hunters at the same time last year, 1,490 birds.
The recent youth hunt harvest was 99.2% gobblers, while bearded hens, a dozen of them, made up .8% of the young hunters’ take. Muhlenberg County produced more youth hunt harvest than any other county, 40 birds. But far western Graves County yielded a second-best 36 turkeys to youth hunters.
• • •
The first of several expected new additions has been observed in the Land Between the Lakes’ Elk & Bison Prairie; a recently born buffalo calf is afoot with its mother there.
The 700-acre, drive-through wildlife area holds healthy population of bison and elk, species that were once native to the region. They are naturally reproducing critters, and spring typically brings a new crop of both species — first, new bison, and then later, elk calves.
The prairie is the most-visited LBL attraction, and it is highly popular in the spring when newborn critters are adding to the bison and elk ranks.
Visitors are cautioned, however, to especially respect the large animals in the area when mothers are highly protective of new calves. It is always proper visitor procedure to remain safely in vehicles when bison or elk are nearby. It is even more essential when bison or elk mothers with young are in the neighborhood.
Especially with bison, the big animals may seem to disregard human traffic in vehicles. A human on foot, particularly in the presence of baby bison, would be risking one’s wellbeing. The Elk & Bison Prairie is open to visitors daily from dawn until dusk.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
