With Kentucky’s traditional spring turkey hunting season taking wing today, maybe it’s just as well that camouflaged sportsmen aren’t gunning for the national symbol.
Legend has it that American founding father Benjamin Franklin proposed the turkey as our national symbol. He never actually did, but privately he disparaged the bald eagle, which was adopted as our republic’s imagery.
Franklin wrote that the eagle was “a bird of bad moral character” for its habits of stealing food from others, while he contrasted the eagle with the wild turkey as “a much more respectable bird.”
It might have seemed inappropriate if, had the turkey had won that designation, we would have eaten so many of the American symbols. But what a nutritional loss it would have been if turkeys had been banned from America’s dinner tables because of such a symbolic recognition.
With the coming of European Americans to this part of the world, they found the wild turkey as a big flapping clump of protein. Explorers, hunters and settlers likely admired turkeys for other qualities, but mainly they loved them because they were a plentiful source of palatable meat.
One of my favorite examples of this was from the journal of Dr. Thomas Walker, who in 1750 led a six-man surveying expedition through what was to become eastern and east-central Kentucky. These first documented non-natives to see the future Kentucky spent about four months in that wilderness.
On the expedition, they ate what they killed. And they ate pretty well because of the abundance of game. At the end trek, Walker wrote a summation of their meat supply:
“We killed in the journey 13 Buffaloes, 8 Elks, 53 bears, 20 Deer, 4 wild Geese, about 150 turkeys besides small game,” Walker wrote. “We might have killed three times as much meat, if we had wanted it.”
Turkeys were the most taken game by the explorers because they were so abundant, easily harvested, favored for taste or a combination of those factors.
As civilization moved in and proliferated, turkeys retained their attraction and suffered the consequences. A couple of centuries later, turkeys had been utilized to virtual extirpation in Kentucky. At one time, the only turkeys thought to remain in the state were those in a single flock in what later was to become the Land Between the Lakes.
Eventual protection of game laws and more conservation-minded attitudes combined with early restoration efforts kept turkeys from disappearing altogether. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources brought back the state’s turkey population dramatically in the latter years of the past millennium with a hunter-underwritten program of intense stocking and relocation.
In a relative few years, turkeys went from slim, scattered numbers to flourishing with some population in every Kentucky county. Hunting, closely managed unlike times of old, was back in fine form and the outlook was rosy.
After comparative glory days for several years, managers and hunters began to see a chink in the turkey population’s modern armor. Hunters’ annual harvest began to slip somewhat because of an apparent downturn in turkey numbers.
Research showed the annual crop of new turkeys was dropping, the result of lower survival rates among broods of young turkeys, the poults. A variable factor in this appears to be unpredictable bad weather at times when very young poults are highly susceptible to rain and unseasonable chilly weather.
Yet, a growing concern among managers and hunters, too, is nest predation. It looms large that there are flourishing populations of predatory critters prey on both unhatched eggs and young poults of the ground-nesting turkeys.
Factors like the decline in trapping have added to populations of furbearers, critters like raccoons, foxes, skunks and other carnivores and omnivores that raid turkey nests when they find them. Then, too, there is a thriving population of coyotes that aren’t even native to Kentucky. All these have a negative impact on the turkey population by biting into reproduction proceeds.
Hunters in the past few seasons have been encountering fewer turkeys, not because they have been killing too many gobblers, but probably because more predators have been destroying more young turkeys than what was formerly conventional.
But until adaptations can be made, or nature somehow swings the trend backward, hunters may have to bear some of the burden of remediation. As it is now, hunters next fall will incur reduced harvest limits during either-sex hunting seasons, a move to compensate for lesser brood survival and declined turkey populations.
The downturn hasn’t yet come to roost in tighter spring hunting regulations. In fact, this spring’s hunting outlook is improved (with unchanged regulations) because of an above-average brood success that was noted in turkey observations of 2021. A greater number of two-year-old tom turkeys this spring is expected to produce more action and likely an upward bump in the gobbler harvest of 2023.
So, wild turkeys never made it as our national symbol. But they are appreciated by a great many, particularly by those people who hunt them and consume the birds they take.
Our revived turkey population, however, shows itself to be vulnerable to natural pressures beyond even closely managed hunter harvest. In seasons to come, managers will take a closer look at nest predators. If losses there don’t decline, don’t bet that regulations to lower hunter harvest aren’t forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.