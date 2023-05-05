The first Saturday in May, the world is focused on the Kentucky Derby, known as The Run for the Roses. Less known but worthy of our attention are the beds of thousands of tulips that greet the Churchill Downs visitors.
The Downs treats the large, bright colored bulbs as annuals even though they are cool to cold weather loving perennials. Tulips are natives of the northern area of Mediterranean Sea countries including Turkey and southern Russia, as are daffodils. We are borderline, but far enough north that we can come close to their natural climate.
Even though we may grow tulips as perennials, since their introduction to Europe resulting in ‘Tulipmania’ in the early 1600s, tulips have been highly hybridized for size and color resulting in loss of stamina. Climate change and microclimates can also impact on their ability to return each year.
The solution is to plant species varieties and by adding new bulbs each year to your landscape.
Species will last for years. Triumph is the most as it has the greatest number of varieties. Darwin is also popular but does need replacing after a few years.
Tulips have a long and interesting history from the Turkish rulers who so closely guarded the tulip that the penalty was death for anyone caught with a bulb to the Dutch toward the end of WWII eating their bulbs to survive.
Now is the time to order tulips for fall planting as many bulb companies are offering early order discounts. Brent and Becky’s Bulbs, 7900 Daffodil La., Gloucester, VA 23061, 804-693-3966, brentandbeckysbulbs. Beauty From Bulbs, John Scheepers, 23 Tulip Dr., P.O. Box 638, Bantam, CT, 860-567-5323, johnscheepers.com; and Van Englenlen, 23 Tulip Dr., P.O. Box 638, Bantam, CT, 860-567-8734, vanenengelen.com(larger quantities are offered). These American-owned bulb companies have a long history of providing quality bulbs.
Garden — Add annuals to the beds along with colorful vegetables. Include chives to control Japanese beetles and aphids among ornamentals. After azalea and rhododendron blooms fade, pinch and apply azalea fertilizer. Double azaleas do not need pinching. Plant caladium, cannas, dahlias, and glads.
Lawn — Reduce mowing in hard-to-reach areas or where grass is sparse, by replacing with perennial groundcovers. It adds pollinator sources, nectar, some bloom all summer and reduces labor and gas emissions. Plants: for sun — creeping phlox and creeping thyme; and for shade — lamium, sweet woodruff (dry soil) and vinca minor(not major).
Trees and Shrubs -Plant bare-root trees and shrubs within 24 hours of receiving them, or ‘heel-in’ (place in a shallow trench and cover with damp soil) until able to plant. Soak overnight before planting. Whether bare-root or container-grown, break up the sides of the planting hole, form a mound of the topsoil in the hole and spread roots over the mound. Amendments added to the soil will discourage roots from extending from the hole, making them weak.
Today — “Restore Dogwoods Trees Project Sale”, Open Gate Garden Club, 2520 New Hold Rd., Paducah, 8-11 a.m. or until tree seedlings are sold. Five 12”+ height for $10.
May 16-17 “Belong to Your Place” flower show by Paducah Garden Club, Carson Performing Arts Center, Paducah. Tuesday 1-5p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to the public, no admission.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com
