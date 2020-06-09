TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time Interactive Program, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Flexible jobs for military families, 11 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Summer Reading: Nursery Rhyme Story Time, 1 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Sciencetellers: Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
McCracken County Public Library, Avoiding “Tech Neck” While Staying #healthyathome, 6:30 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
WEDNESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Kids Summer Reading: Big Bang Boom, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Open MIClib: Ask a Librarian!, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual McLib Live: Introduction to Landscape Drawing, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
