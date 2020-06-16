TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time Interactive Program, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Design thinking for entrepreneurs, 11 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Summer Reading: Nursery Rhyme Story Time, 1 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Job searchers discussion group, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Animal Tales — Chamber of Serpents, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
WEDNESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Kids Summer Reading: Silly Safaris, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Animal Tales — Fantastic Beasts and where they are found, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
