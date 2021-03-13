'Trying to help a community to heal': Area program expands to help kids in Livingston, Lyon court systems

Navigating the legal system isn’t easy for an adult, let alone a child.
Children swept up in dependency, neglect and abuse (often referred to by the acronym DNA) cases have it even harder. That’s where Court Appointed Special Advocates, colloquially known as CASAs, come in.
The CASA program has been active in Kentucky for more than 30 years. In 2020 alone, volunteers helped 3,574 minors.
Locally, CASA of West Kentucky, a program of Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah, recently expanded its service area to cover Livingston and Lyon counties in addition to McCracken and Ballard.
This is a change that 56th District Judge Natalie White has been waiting for.
“I think it’s a really big deal and it’s really needed,” White said. “A lot of these families are in crisis. There’s potential that the child could be removed from the parents and placed in foster care or other relative placement, and so for that child it could be a traumatic experience.
“They’re a confidante and a champion for the children’s rights … (and) a valuable support system for children in the court system.”
CASAs are appointed to cases at the discretion of a judge. Their role in the proceedings is to author reports at each step of the case “to give the court a better gauge of what’s going on with that family and what’s making them in crisis,” White said.
Of the 276 dependency, neglect and abuse cases opened in Ballard, Livingston, Lyon and McCracken in 2020, only 61 saw a CASA assigned and, among those 61 cases, the program came to the aid of 146 children.
“That’s just based on the number of volunteers that we have,” said Dave Thompson, a former volunteer and who now serves as the advocate supervisor for Livingston and Lyon counties with CASA of West Kentucky. “Currently, we have 59 active volunteers who are able to be assigned and we have three in training right now. That’s obviously nowhere close to being able to meet that need.”
Unlike social workers, who fulfill a similar role, CASAs typically deal with only one case at a time. This allows the volunteers to give each child they work with their full attention.
“Social workers do such a wonderful job but they are severely underpaid and overworked,” said Julie Price, a veteran CASA volunteer with a degree in social work. “They just don’t have the time that we volunteers do, since we only have one (case) at a time, to really form a relationship and get as much information as possible.”
Judge Jamus Redd, who serves alongside White in the 56th District, cites this as one of the biggest strengths of the program — its ability to supplement the work done by social workers.
“I look forward to having additional resources and help,” Redd said. “Our social workers have always been overworked, especially in recent years when we revamped our juvenile code … I know that they will look forward to some help from the CASA folks in looking out for the children.
“We’re really looking forward to them helping us, and I think they’ll greatly benefit the children in our communities.”
Thompson and the rest of the team are always looking for new volunteers. Interested parties should be 21 or older, be willing to submit to a background and reference check and interview process, complete a 30-hour training program, and commit to at least a year of service. For more information about volunteering or to sign up, visit http://www.childwatchcac.org/casa.
Price, of McCracken County, has been a CASA volunteer for more than six years and she’s excited to start helping out in Livingston and Lyon counties. The best part of volunteering, for her, is the relationships that come out of it.
“Some of these kids have no one and the CASA worker oftentimes becomes the most consistent person in their lives, believe it or not. It’s hard to imagine that but it’s the reality for some of these kids,” she said. “Really one of the most beautiful things to me is that we get to establish a one-on-one direct relationship with the child for who we are a CASA.
“It’s definitely been a good thing for me and hopefully the kids I have served.”
White has been anticipating this program expansion since last March. Formerly having served in McCracken County, she knew what an asset they could be. Livingston County bailiff Glenn Gordon was an early supporter of the expansion, as well. He was sworn in as the first CASA volunteer for Lyon County — because of his ineligibility to serve the court system he works in — in late February.
“I’ve been there for over two years working in the court program seeing multiple dependency, neglect and abuse cases come in,” he said. “It was obvious that there was a need for things to be done. When I heard about the CASA program and mentioned it to Judge White … we saw an opportunity for that here.
“I’m glad I’m able to serve and I’m happy to do it.”
Supplying kids with a CASA doesn’t just help with representing their best interest in the courtroom. Many see long-term benefits from the relationship. According to the Kentucky CASA Network website, children assigned a CASA volunteer are half as likely to re-enter foster care, more likely to find a safe, permanent home and more likely to succeed academically.
This is an aspect that Thompson underlined as well.
“Kids who have a CASA tend to come out of the situation with a leg up, whether it’s better educational opportunities, better employment success or just the benefit of having someone else who is able to give them individualized attention and help them through what can be a really difficult time for them,” he said.
Volunteering is more than just helping one kid at a time to Price. For her, it’s something bigger.
“These kids are more than likely going to stay in this area … so they are our future citizens of our community. It’s now or never to try to help this child be on a good track and possibly even changing the trajectory of this child’s life,” Price added. “You know you see the classic situations, you’ve heard of this cycle of abuse. In my mind, I’m going to do whatever I can to stop those cycles.
“I see it as not just helping one child, I see it as really trying to help a community to heal.”
