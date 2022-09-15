SMITHLAND — The day after equipment failures delayed installation of the truss for the new Cumberland River bridge, the truss was lowered into place and secured.
The bridge serves as the only passage over the river that divides Livingston County.
Jumbo barges floated the 700-foot truss up the Ohio River from Paducah on Monday, and jacking towers mounted on those barges lifted the truss most of the way Tuesday.
American Bridge Project Manager Scott Swamback said a hydraulic pump failed, and its backup also failed, forcing crews to halt the lift Tuesday evening.
Backup parts were brought in overnight, and the work resumed Wednesday morning.
By late morning, the truss had been lifted above the new bridge structure, and barges pushed it laterally into position. Then began the painstaking process of lowering the structure into place with a 1/8-inch margin for error.
The work Wednesday began around 7:30 a.m. with the bridge fully in place at 2:30 p.m. Work continued at the site Wednesday, as crews had to remove the jacking towers and move the barges out.
Swamback said he felt “primarily relief” once the truss had been lowered into place and workers began securing it.
“It’s kind of bittersweet, because now it’s done and you’ve gotta start the next one.”
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said he expects the nearly $64 million bridge to be completed and opened to traffic by late spring or early summer of next year.
Jim Smith Contracting, of Grand Rivers, will install the deck on the truss.
Todd said that before that decking can be installed, the truss needs to sit through a month of normal heating and cooling.
When the new bridge opens, Todd said the existing Lucy Jefferson Memorial Bridge, which has spanned the Cumberland River for more than 90 years, will be demolished.
