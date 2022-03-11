Several first responders recently received recognition based on their service during emergency situations.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess received the Kentucky Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Police Officer of the Year award. Burgess is a back-to-back winner, receiving the award for her work with citizens living with mental illness in 2019 and 2020.
She received the honor on Feb. 25 at the CIT Annual Awards Ceremony.
Burgess is assigned to KSP Post 1 in Hickory near Mayfield, and her commander said troopers are often tasked with filling multiple roles, including peacekeeper, mediator and counselor.
“She works tirelessly to bring critical incidents to positive conclusions through the use of her training, experience and zeal for public service to help people in their darkest hour,” said Capt. David Archer. “Her modesty will prevent her from recognizing the crucial role she plays in the team of troopers that responded to these incidents.
“The actions by Trooper Burgess and her fellow troopers truly embody the ‘service above self’ that our troopers give every day.”
Burgess was recognized for an incident in the Post 1 area when a dispatch call came in about a suicidal woman armed with a pistol. The caller was upset over medical care from a past assault and requested to speak with a female trooper.
Burgess, who was not on duty, immediately left her home to respond. She was calm and sympathetic and quickly established a rapport with the woman.
After lengthy conversations, Burgess convinced the woman to surrender her weapon. Burgess stayed with the woman, providing comfort to her while she was evaluated throughout the process until she was admitted into Western State Hospital.
“As a trooper, I often interact with people on their worst days, and compassion is essential for the best chance of a positive outcome from those situations,” said Burgess. “I am thankful for the training that I have received through CIT and for the teamwork of my fellow troopers and local law enforcement officers for the incidents that led to this recognition.”
The Crisis Intervention Team program is a network funded through the National Alliance on Mental Illness designed to improve police interactions with people living with mental illnesses. CIT programs are built on local partnerships between law enforcement agencies, mental health providers, and advocates.
Several first responders working in Graves County were recognized Wednesday by the Kentucky Emergency Management Association for their service during the Dec. 10 tornado.
Those who were honored included KSP Post 1 Public Safety Telecommunication Supervisor Brandon Crews.
Crews was on duty as the tornado entered into the Post 1 District and was instrumental in orchestrating emergency response for the multiple departments that were deployed.
Within the first 24 hours of the tornado devastating the area, Post 1 processed more than 3,000 emergency calls for service from local counties affected.
Other first responders recognized by KEMA on Wednesday included John Allen, Andy Ball, Drew Chandler, Justin Clapp, Kiecha Ditto, Joseph Siedel, Tracy Warner and April Watson. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Graves Judge-Executive Jesse Perry were on hand for the recognition.
Each honored first responder received a challenge coin for their service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.