The late Luther F. Carson is a well known figure in Paducah’s history, while the Coke Plant, a former Coca-Cola bottling facility, is a staple of Midtown. Both are featured in a upcoming trolley tour by Atomic City Tours.
The new “Bottling Coca-Cola” trolley tour is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in the Coke Plant’s rear parking lot at 3121 Broadway St. On the 90 minute tour, Atomic City Tours said people will visit four locations of Carson’s bottling facilities, the first business to which he sold a bottled Coke, and his house on Jefferson Street.
The tour will also explore how the historic 1937 flood affected the city and Carson’s Cola-Cola operation, according to Atomic City Tours. Parker said it will end with a walking tour of the Art Deco-inspired Coke Plant. The participants will get a brochure with historical pictures of the four locations of Carson’s Coca-Cola bottling plants. A tour ticket costs $20.
“My wife and I started this company last year and we only had one tour called the ‘Forgotten Spirits’ tour, which focused on Paducah’s connection to the bourbon industry,” co-founder Richard Parker told The Sun.
“On the tour, (Coke Plant owners) Ed and Meagan Musselman joined us one night and they were really impressed with what we did, and so after the tour, we had a discussion about potentially bringing a similar tour to Paducah about Luther Carson and Coca-Cola.”
Parker, who has earned degrees in history from Murray State University and Western Kentucky University, began to do some research and learn more.
“Overall, his story ... at the heart of it is that entrepreneurship, ‘rags to riches,’ hard work story that kind of embodies a lot of different people here in Paducah,” Parker said. “And so, that’s the background of the tour, but tangled into that is the impacts of the 1937 flood on the city of Paducah, and Carson himself.”
The new tour marks the second one for Atomic City Tours, which was launched by Richard and Emily Parker as another way to explore local history. “Forgotten Spirits: Paducah’s Contributions to Bourbon” had a great response and multiple sold-out tour dates, Parker said. He estimated that the “Bottling Coca-Cola” trolley tour on March 12 was about 50% full, as of Friday.
He shared that they will to start a third tour next month called “Wicked Paducah,” and plan to have more tours of “Forgotten Spirits.”
Parker described Paducah as having a “rich” history, and having so much history on the local level, with some reaching the national spotlight, such as with former Vice President Alben Barkley.
“On our ‘Forgotten Spirits’ tour, we explore the life of Isaac Bernheim — I mean, he was absolutely a catalyst for the bourbon industry, and I would argue even that the success that the bourbon industry had in the day was kind of built on the backs of bourbon barons like Bernheim, but Bernheim had 20 years here in Paducah and so, we really have this unique story to tell,” Parker added.
“The walking tours really give us a way to explore that in a fun way, instead of just doing lectures or presentations.”
“Bottling Coca-Cola” is not “hop on, hop off,” and people will be inside the trolley for the duration of the tour, according to Atomic City Tours. It noted that participants are required to wear a mask on the trolley because of a federal mask requirement for transit from the Federal Transit Administration.
Tour participants are asked to arrive 10 minutes early to check-in or buy tickets. They go on rain or shine, so people are encouraged to dress for the weather. If there’s severe weather, Atomic City Tours will contact people to reschedule.
Visit atomiccitytoursky.com for more information or to buy tickets.
