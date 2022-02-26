METROPOLIS, Ill. — Three members of Metropolis Boy Scout Troop 101 are just a board of review away from officially attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
Over the last few months, Lewis Williams, Kyle Williams and Nate Anderson developed and completed projects that help others, honor patriotism and are a reminder of allegiance.
Eagle Scout is the highest achievement of rank obtainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only 4% of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process. The Eagle Scout rank has been earned by over 2.5 million youth. Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges. The Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads and manages.
“We are very proud of their dedication to their projects and achievements in Scouting,” said Troopmaster Lewis Williams of the trio.
•••
When it came to deciding what his Eagle Scout project would be, Lewis Williams, the son of Lewis and Casey Williams, wanted to do something that made an impact on people in his community.
Seeing first hand the homeless in Metropolis and through a conversation with a Metropolis Elementary School teacher who works with his mother, Williams landed on toiletry bags for the homeless as his project.
Williams researched the number of homeless in the area and was shocked that it is roughly 200.
His project started with four items per bag, but after some discussions and learning more about various needs, the list grew to nine.
Each gallon-sized bag contains a toothbrush, a full-size tube of toothpaste, a bar of soap, one pair of socks, band aids, deodorant, three razors and Vaseline. Women’s bags also contain feminine hygiene products. All of the items were collected through St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Paducah, which Williams attends, Metropolis First United Methodist Church, Troop 101 Charter Organization, friends and family.
Each of the 200-plus bags was also blessed with a prayer that Williams chose. The bags were delivered on Dec. 21, 2021, to the Metropolis Police Department for distribution by officers to those they come into contact with in the community who are in need. Remaining items from the project were taken to the Metropolis Fire Department to be donated to the tornado victims in western Kentucky.
Through the project, Williams said he learned it takes a lot of work to plan and coordinate, and that public speaking and asking people for donations can be difficult. But, more than anything, Williams said he learned “there are a lot more people in need than you can see.”
His father noted that the items Williams chose to include in the bags are things that many take for granted.
Williams thanks all of those who assisted with his Eagle Scout project: Chief Harry Masse and the Metropolis Police Department for agreeing to be the beneficiary; those who donated items; and those who helped in putting the bags together.
“He was and is extremely passionate about his project and the good that will come from it,” said his father. “Unlike his brother’s project, no plaque can be attached to his project, but he is extremely proud of the impact it will have on those that receive them.”
•••
Kyle Williams’ Eagle Scout project came as a natural progression of living in a Scouting household — if he wasn’t involved with his troop in properly disposing flags, he heard his father receiving calls on where those worn-out flags could be dropped off.
“I feel a deep respect for our flag that represents our country,” said the son of Lewis and Casey Williams. “I wanted my project to reflect that.”
Williams’ project was a two-parter conducted on Jan. 22 with the installation of flag retirement boxes in front of the Metropolis American Legion Post 306, located at 321 Market St., and in front of the City of Cairo City Hall.
The Metropolis box was a new installation as Williams saw the need to create a place where the community could easily drop off flags for proper retirement. The Cairo box was a reinstall of the existing box that was in dire need of refurbishment. As an on-going part of the project, Metropolis Troop 101 will maintain the boxes and retire the flags that are dropped off.
Post 306 Commander Jeff Crippen said it didn’t take long for the Metropolis box to be used after its installation.
“You would be amazed at how many people bring worn-out flags. I never thought that much about it until I got involved with the Legion. We get about a bucketful every month,” he said.
And prior to the box installation, those dropping off flags had to wait until the post was open.
“It’s a major improvement and wonderful that Boy Scouts did it,” Crippen said. “He did a superior job.”
Williams said the venture was a learning project in many ways.
“Personal activities and being dependent on others for their time, including parents, can delay a schedule,” he said, with a laugh. “Clear communication is important. When project planning, you have to have a backup plan and, even then sometimes, have to change direction or ‘back up and punt.’ ”
Because the boxes are former mailboxes, they needed their own special work, so Williams learned the skills of sanding, priming and painting, the same techniques used in automotive painting.
Williams thanks all of those who assisted with his Eagle Scout project: American Legion Post 306 and City of Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson for agreeing to be the beneficiaries; Hall’s Sandblasting in Metropolis; Stacy Reames; and everyone who assisted with the project’s completion.
The Williams twins, who turned 16 on Feb. 17, are sophomores at Massac County High School. They started in Scouting in 2013 when they were in second grade with Cub Pack 101 as Wolf Scouts. Their father said both wanted to join in first grade but, at the time, other activities, like soccer and T-ball, limited their time. “This is a regret their mother and I both have,” he said.
•••
The flagpole area at Dixon Springs State Park has a new look, thanks to Nate Anderson.
Supervising fellow Scouts and adults on Jan. 23, Anderson and his group did some much needed repair on the area’s stone pathway, which had become uneven and overgrown with grass. The area was dug out. A weed barrier was installed. The stone pavers were raised, leveled and reset before new gravel was put in.
“This area is now more appealing to the eye and a better location to fly our nation’s flag,” said Anderson, who developed the project through Troop 101’s relationship with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
“We like to look to IDNR and what they are needing that can be accomplished through Eagle Projects,” Troopmaster Williams said.
Anderson said he “learned that leading a group, especially adults, can be difficult. A project like this takes a strong back and a lot of sweat, communication and planning.” Making it more difficult, he noted, was the ground was still frozen at the time.
Anderson is the 17-year-old son of Laura Anderson. The MCHS senior started in Scouting in 2011 with Cub Pack 101 as a Tiger Scout in the first grade, which at the time was the earliest boys could start in Scouting. Anderson said his interest was sparked by the Cubmasters visiting his school to recruit new members.
Williams thanks all of those who assisted with his Eagle Scout project: IDNR and Site Superintendent III Chris McGinness for agreeing to be the beneficiary of the project; and the assistance that was given for the completion of the project.
