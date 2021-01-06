Three Purchase Area artists were among the 44 grant recipients announced by the Kentucky Foundation for Women on Monday.
Part of the foundation’s annual programming, these Artist Enrichment grants allow feminist creators and organizations to request funding for projects, programming or personal development through the arts. This year, the advocacy group awarded $164,960 through the initiative.
“These grantees are reaching beyond their previous boundaries to expand their craft and their influence while drawing attention to Kentucky’s rich history and the breadth of artistic mastery here,” said Sharon LaRue, executive director of the Kentucky Foundation for Women, in the release. “These artists build community as they grow their expertise and create new paths to social change That this work is being done in a time of crisis shines a light of hope for better days ahead!”
The local artists named in the release — Michelle Burdine of Murray, Jacquelyn Carruthers of Paducah and Lexie Millikan of Paducah — will be receiving a total of nearly $14,000 to put toward artistic endeavors in the next year.
Carruthers, a 61-year-old Paducah resident, has been involved with the KFW for many years as an active board member aiding western Kentucky artists in their pursuit for funding.
“Now it’s come full circle to the future and I’ve gotten that grant myself,” she said. “I want to start doing murals for different community projects in Paducah.”
Having left her board seat behind, she wants to use her grant funds to create murals around the city that celebrate history and heritage. The artist is partially Native American and loves the idea of blending her bold, colorful 1960s-style painting to explore the feminine identity over time.
“I would like to portray women in their full beauty, and I would really like to … portray in one mural all of the different Native American Indian tribes in their folklore ethnic outfits,” Carruthers said.
Carruthers also plans to put a portion of the funds toward work depicting women during different historical periods.
Burdine called the grant “exceptional in several ways.”
“The way they have it laid out is that you can ask for exactly what you need and this enables them to give the most amount of money to the most people,” she said. “It’s really a strength of this kind of a grant.”
Burdine, a visiting assistant professor of photography at Murray State University, will be using her $5,962 to pursue the creation of a series of collages tackling themes familiar to her — loss, family and grief — through a mixture of photographs, print media, family histories and personal compositions.
She hopes to use her art to eschew some of the stigma surrounding menstruation and helping people to see it as just a part of living.
“I know a lot of people in the past have used (it) specifically to make people uncomfortable, but I’m thinking about shifting narratives,” the Ohio native said. “I hope that my work can help do that and people can be surprised that they aren’t grossed out, that it isn’t shocking.”
Some of money, she said, will also be used to market and package the work for transportation to and from galleries. Burdine is hoping to complete most of her project by May before heading to an artists’ retreat in New York. Eventually she would like to exhibit it locally.
Millikan, a fabric artist, is ecstatic about the opportunity this grant is going to afford her. Since she normally serves as the executive director of the Yeiser Art Center in downtown Paducah, her time has been mostly taken up with touting the works of others.
Now she’ll be able to spend time developing a new body of work.
“It has been really hard for me to maintain my own personal art practice because I spend a lot of my time and energy promoting other people’s, as I should be doing,” Millikan said. “Just having that financial support to be able to put towards my studio practice is really huge.”
Much of Millikan’s work — which includes quilts, weavings and a variety of fabric art alongside 2D pieces — draws on the themes at the heart of KFW, dealing with social change and the concept of gender roles. She hopes to be displaying the pieces that come out of her studio time by the end of the year.
Grants and initiatives like this are always vital in Millikan’s eyes, but there has never been a greater need for them than during COVID-19.
“It’s a great feeling to know that the arts are still being supported and nonprofit organizations that may even be struggling themselves are still awarding grant money so that artists can keep working,” she added. “It’s amazing and so important.”
