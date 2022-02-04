Trigg County High School junior Shyanna Ennis is in her first year of studying carpentry at the Caldwell Regional Career Center in Princeton, and she wants to use that education to enhance her dream of opening an interior design firm.
Ennis is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
“I wanted something that I could learn more in; I wanted something that I wasn’t completely comfortable in,” she said of choosing to study carpentry. “I wanted something that I could learn in, advance in and then make something out of it in the future.
“I chose carpentry because I’ve always been intrigued with the interior designer shows and the building shows, and I thought, ‘If they can do it, I can do it.’ ”
Ennis said she started carpentry work by helping her aunt reconstruct an old church into a home.
Ennis has been involved with Camp Cadiz, a Christian camp whose members do projects to help the elderly, including building ramps, painting and yard work.
“I’ve always leaned more toward the prep work before the construction workers do their jobs,” she said. “So, I do the yard work part to prepare them for it.”
Ennis said she would like to attend college for at least two years with thoughts of opening her own interior design business.
Greg Creekmur is Ennis’ carpentry instructor. He said she came into the classes with a knowledge of the field.
“There is a lot of written work to do as well as the performance task,” he said. “She’s not a procrastinator by any means. She’s very focused, very driven, and has a great work ethic.
“She said that one of the reasons she wanted to take carpentry was to help her better understand the concept to completions of how buildings are actually built from start to finish.”
Creekmur said he was impressed with Ennis’ work at Camp Cadiz.
“It’s an excellent program,” he said. “I know quite a bit about it, and I know a lot of the people who are over that.
“When she said that she works with that, I thought that it was really good. That is a lot of community service, wanting to help your neighbors. Whenever I hear of a student wanting to do something like that, that’s a really selfless act, wanting to help others and benefit others in a time of need.”
Ennis said one of the projects being done in class is building a duck blind.
“I love whenever (Creekmur) takes the trust into us to work on it ourselves,” she said. “I love that he lets us have ideas and we use those ideas with his ideas and turn it into what (the project) becomes.”
Ennis currently works at Wendy’s but would like to find a job painting cabinetry that would help her prepare for her planned career.
Ennis is the daughter of Ashley and Jamie Stewart of Cadiz.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Caldwell Regional Career Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Caldwell Regional Career Center serves students from Caldwell County, Lyon County and Trigg County high schools and is located at Caldwell County High School.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
